Round Rock gives initial OK to $525 million budget for upcoming fiscal year
The Round Rock City Council on Thursday night gave initial approval to the city's budget and property tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year. The $525.4 million budget will focus on infrastructure spending, road construction and a new $2 million mental health response team to deal with increasing challenges faced by first responders, according to Susan Morgan, the city's chief financial officer.www.statesman.com
