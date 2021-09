Hey, the Chicago Cubs don’t have a General Manager. Remember that whole thing? The plan has always been for President Jed Hoyer to hire a GM from outside the organization, but with the pandemic making those kinds of processes more challenging this time last year and into the fall, Hoyer opted to wait and try to get through this season without that number two in place. Hoyer didn’t feel he would have an opportunity last year to make sure he really found the right long-term fit.