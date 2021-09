The current Collective Bargaining Agreement between MLB’s players and its owners is due to expire on December 1. And, given the state of the relationship over the last several years, plus the extensive needs to address financial and competitive issues in the game, no one is particularly optimistic that a new deal will be done by then. Done by Spring Training? Most seem to think that’s more likely. But, until then, we track the discussions, which seem to be ongoing. And that’s at least a good sign!