Fortune And Great Place To Work® Name Senior Living Properties One Of The 2021 Best Workplaces In Aging Services™, Ranking #3

BEDFORD, Texas, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work ® and Fortune magazine have honored Senior Living Properties as one of the 2021 Best Workplaces in Aging Services™. This is Senior Living Properties' first time being named to this prestigious list, this year coming in at third place. Earning a spot means that Senior Living Properties is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

The Best Workplaces in Aging Services award is based on analysis of survey responses from more than 220,000 current employees. In that survey, 82% of Senior Living Properties' employees said Senior Living Properties is a great place to work. This number is 23% higher than the average U.S. company.

"Considering the incredible challenges our employees have faced during this unprecedented time, I am overjoyed by this achievement," said CEO Cassie Mistretta. "SLP employees are kind, motivated, and determined when facing any challenge. The recognition of these employees' hard work, dedication and commitment to providing love and attention to each of our customers is truly a validation of their strength of character."

The Best Workplaces in Aging Services list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified ™ organization.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

"We are incredibly proud of The Best Workplaces for Aging Services. They fought bravely and saved countless lives during the COVID-19 pandemic," says Dr. Jacquelyn Kung, CEO of Activated Insights, the partner of Great Place to Work in senior care. "Years of research has shown how great workplaces contribute to lower employee turnover and better quality of life for seniors. These honored workplaces showcase the compassion and stories behind the research. Our biggest congratulations and appreciation go to these awardees."

About Senior Living Properties

Headquartered in Bedford, SLP Operations LLC provides health care services, including skilled nursing, long-term care, physical and occupational rehabilitation, speech therapy, Alzheimer's care, wound care management, and respite care. With approximately 3,100 health care team members, Senior Living Properties operates 52 skilled nursing and rehabilitative care centers in rural Texas cities - San Angelo, Borger, Knox City, Carthage, Centerville, Childress, Coleman, New Braunfels, Pampa, Abilene, Brownwood, Electra, Burkburnett, Graham, Hamilton, Haskell, Lubbock, Jacksonville, Waco, Kaufman, Lake Jackson, LaPorte, Lindale, Llano, Flatonia, Giddings, Overton, Palestine, Paris, Temple, Snyder, Sweetwater, Gainesville, Orange, Texas City, Mineola, Levelland, Johnson City, Comfort, Burleson, Commerce, Garland, Lancaster, Mansfield, Granbury, Willis, Conroe, Diboll, and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

