Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Fortune And Great Place To Work® Name Senior Living Properties One Of The 2021 Best Workplaces In Aging Services™, Ranking #3

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 9 days ago

BEDFORD, Texas, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work ® and Fortune magazine have honored Senior Living Properties as one of the 2021 Best Workplaces in Aging Services™. This is Senior Living Properties' first time being named to this prestigious list, this year coming in at third place. Earning a spot means that Senior Living Properties is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

The Best Workplaces in Aging Services award is based on analysis of survey responses from more than 220,000 current employees. In that survey, 82% of Senior Living Properties' employees said Senior Living Properties is a great place to work. This number is 23% higher than the average U.S. company.

"Considering the incredible challenges our employees have faced during this unprecedented time, I am overjoyed by this achievement," said CEO Cassie Mistretta. "SLP employees are kind, motivated, and determined when facing any challenge. The recognition of these employees' hard work, dedication and commitment to providing love and attention to each of our customers is truly a validation of their strength of character."

The Best Workplaces in Aging Services list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified ™ organization.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

"We are incredibly proud of The Best Workplaces for Aging Services. They fought bravely and saved countless lives during the COVID-19 pandemic," says Dr. Jacquelyn Kung, CEO of Activated Insights, the partner of Great Place to Work in senior care. "Years of research has shown how great workplaces contribute to lower employee turnover and better quality of life for seniors. These honored workplaces showcase the compassion and stories behind the research. Our biggest congratulations and appreciation go to these awardees."

About Senior Living Properties

Headquartered in Bedford, SLP Operations LLC provides health care services, including skilled nursing, long-term care, physical and occupational rehabilitation, speech therapy, Alzheimer's care, wound care management, and respite care. With approximately 3,100 health care team members, Senior Living Properties operates 52 skilled nursing and rehabilitative care centers in rural Texas cities - San Angelo, Borger, Knox City, Carthage, Centerville, Childress, Coleman, New Braunfels, Pampa, Abilene, Brownwood, Electra, Burkburnett, Graham, Hamilton, Haskell, Lubbock, Jacksonville, Waco, Kaufman, Lake Jackson, LaPorte, Lindale, Llano, Flatonia, Giddings, Overton, Palestine, Paris, Temple, Snyder, Sweetwater, Gainesville, Orange, Texas City, Mineola, Levelland, Johnson City, Comfort, Burleson, Commerce, Garland, Lancaster, Mansfield, Granbury, Willis, Conroe, Diboll, and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Learn more at seniorlivingproperties.com, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram

Media Contact: Taylor Pittman 317662@email4pr.com 817-410-7300

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fortune-and-great-place-to-work-name-senior-living-properties-one-of-the-2021-best-workplaces-in-aging-services-ranking-3-301364621.html

SOURCE Senior Living Properties

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
46K+
Post
173K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Care#Linkedin#Workplaces#Race#Disability#Fortune And Great Place#Great Place To Work#Activated Insights#Slp Operations Llc#Childress Coleman#Flatonia#Commerce#Linkedin#Facebook#Instagram Media Contact
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
JobsYakima Herald Republic

Commentary: The ‘best places to live’ may not be the best places to live

Newly released 2020 Census data give us a better sense of where Americans think the best places to live are. Cities such as Phoenix, Dallas, Houston and Las Vegas continue to be popular, maintaining the strong population growth that’s defined them for the last half-century. Others, such as Buffalo and Cincinnati, have reversed decades-long declines in population, leading to proud claims of urban revival. Still more, such as Detroit and St. Louis, continued to lose people as they have for the last 70 years.
BusinessMySanAntonio

INTOO Earns 2021 Great Place to Work Certification™

97% of Employees Say Management Trusts People to Do a Good Job Without Watching Over Their Shoulders. INTOO is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for 2021. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at INTOO. This year, 89% of employees said it’s a great place to work – 30 points higher than the average U.S. company.
Fresno, CAFresno Business Journal

Bitwise ranked as a great place to work

Bitwise Industries has been recognized as one of the top places to work in the US with several awards. Fortune magazine ranked the company No. 8 for best Small and Medium Workplaces for Millennials and No. 9 for Best Small & Medium Workplaces 2021. The ratings were determined by survey feedback with more than 60 questions on which employees described their organization’s efforts to make it a good workplace.
Businessbizjournals

Best Places to Work Honoree: Vivial

Marketing consulting agency Vivial marks its fifth consecutive year as a Best Places to Work winner in Dayton. Vivial in Dayton is a 2021 Best Places to Work honoree in the Medium Business category. "Our employees are our best asset," said Lauren Vore, senior director of marketing. "We have created...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Senior Care Authority Named A Best Franchise Culture

PETALUMA, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior Care Authority , the nation's premier senior placement and eldercare consulting franchise, has been named a top franchise by Franchise Business Review in its 2021 report on the Best Franchise Cultures. Senior Care Authority was founded in 2009 and has quickly grown...
Wellington, FLfloridaweekly.com

Innovation Senior Living buys Wellington property

Innovation Senior Living has bought Wellington Elder Care, making this the third property under its ownership and management. The new acquisition is part of the company’s five-year plan to add 12 to15 properties to its growing portfolio. The community, purchased for $10 million, will be renamed The Club at Wellington.
JobsPost-Bulletin

Pete Saunders: The ‘best places to live’ may not be the best places to live

Newly released 2020 Census data give us a better sense of where Americans think the best places to live are. Cities such as Phoenix, Dallas, Houston and Las Vegas continue to be popular, maintaining the strong population growth that’s defined them for the last half-century. Others, such as Buffalo and Cincinnati, have reversed decades-long declines in population, leading to proud claims of urban revival. Still more, such as Detroit and St. Louis, continued to lose people as they have for the last 70 years.
Greenville, SCFOX Carolina

Spartanburg, Greenville named best places to live in SC

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Spartanburg and Greenville have made the list as two of the top places to live in South Carolina according to the US News and World Report. According to the US News and World Report, Spartanburg was named the number one best place to live in South Carolina and Greenville was named number three.
Myrtle Beach, SCwfxb.com

Myrtle Beach Ranks Top 5 Best Places to Live in SC

U.S. News and World Report shares an annual list of the best places to live in South Carolina. At number one is Spartanburg, which is known for beautiful scenery and rich history. Coming in at number two is our very own Myrtle Beach! Not only is it a vacation hot-spot but, it’s great for empty nesters as well as those growing a family or just anyone who loves beach life. Greenville, Charleston and Columbia rounded out the top five locations.
CollegesPosted by
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota Community College Ranked One of the Best in the Country

Kids are going back to school, which means some are thinking about what's coming up in a year or two: college! Some students go to a 4-year college, others decide college isn't for them, and some decide to go to a community college. It seems like community colleges are becoming more and more popular which makes this study even more important. Wallethub released its rankings of all of the community colleges across the country and one in the top 15 is in Minnesota!

Comments / 0

Community Policy