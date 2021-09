Despite recording his first major league loss on Friday, 25-year-old righty Andre Jackson continues to prove to the Dodgers that he might be ready for a permanent roster spot. After throwing four scoreless innings in his debut against the Pirates back on August 16 in Los Angeles, Jackson took over for opener Brusdar Graterol on Friday against the Rockies and lasted 4-2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run on four hits and two walks.