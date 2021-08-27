Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Delta Variant Infection Doubles Odds of COVID Hospitalization: Study

By Dennis Thompson
Posted by 
HealthDay
HealthDay
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gb0tf_0bfCTTCV00

FRIDAY, Aug. 27, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The Delta variant is not only much more infectious than earlier versions of the new coronavirus, but it's also twice as likely to land you in the hospital with life-threatening complications, new British research shows.

"Our analysis highlights that in the absence of vaccination, any Delta outbreaks will impose a greater burden on health care than an Alpha epidemic," co-lead study author Anne Presanis, a senior statistician at the University of Cambridge's MRC Biostatistics Unit, said in a statement.

However, the data also shows that the unvaccinated have much more to fear from the Delta variant, noted Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar with the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security in Baltimore.

In this study, about 2% of people who contracted COVID-19 were fully vaccinated, while 74% were unvaccinated and 24% were partially vaccinated.

"The study goes beyond the anecdotal information that had been reported on the Delta variant and does suggest that there could be an increased risk for hospitalization with the Delta as opposed to the Alpha variant," Adalja said. "Importantly, the study shows this is really a phenomenon of the unvaccinated, as vaccination nullifies whatever effect may be happening."

For this study, published Aug. 27 in The Lancet journal, researchers analyzed data from more than 43,300 COVID-19 cases in England March 29-May 23, 2021.

Four out of five people who contracted COVID during the study period had the Alpha variant, although the data showed the Delta variant was quickly spreading across England, researchers said. The Alpha variant was first detected in Britain, while the Delta variant emerged in India.

By the last week of the study, Delta accounted for about two-thirds of new COVID cases and had become the dominant strain in England.

People who contracted the Delta variant were 2.26 times more likely to be admitted to a hospital within two weeks of their first positive COVID test, compared to those sick with Alpha, researchers found. That was after researchers controlled for other factors that put people at high risk for severe COVID.

A person with the Delta variant also had one and a half times greater risk of requiring emergency care or hospital admission within 14 days of infection, compared to patients with the Alpha variant.

The Delta variant appears to have evolved in a way that makes it more dangerous to people than earlier strains were, said Dr. Aaron Glatt, chief of infectious diseases at Mount Sinai South Nassau in Oceanside, N.Y.

"This is some evidence that it is more serious," Glatt said. "It appears to attach better [to human cells] and seems to evade some of the normal defenses."

Adalja said he hopes future studies will also track the type of care that Delta patients require. For example, do they have lower oxygen levels than people with the Alpha variant when they get to the hospital? And are they more likely to require intensive care or mechanical ventilation?

"It's important to unravel this study and pursue questions about what is prompting hospitalization in Delta versus Alpha variant patients," Adalja said.

More than anything, this study again underscores the need for everyone to get vaccinated, Glatt said.

"The vaccine still works fantastic in preventing serious illness, and these results are all the more the reason to get vaccinated," Glatt said. "It'll diminish the likelihood that you get COVID, and even if you get it, you'll still be more protected if you're vaccinated."

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more about the Delta variant.

SOURCES: Amesh Adalja, MD, senior scholar, Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, Baltimore; Aaron Glatt, MD, chief, infectious diseases, Mount Sinai South Nassau, Oceanside, N.Y.; The Lancet, study and news release, Aug. 27, 2021

Comments / 14

HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Covid#The Lancet#Mount Sinai#England#Healthday News#British#Mrc Biostatistics Unit#Covid#Alpha#Md
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
India
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
Public HealthSHAPE

What Is the Mu Variant of COVID-19?

These days, it seems as if you can't scan the news without seeing a COVID-19-related headline. And while the highly contagious Delta variant is still very much on everyone's radar, it seems there's another variant that global health experts are monitoring. (Related: What Is the C.1.2 COVID-19 Variant?) The B.1.621...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Early Signs You Have a Delta Infection

Reports of rising caseloads and travel restrictions, reminders to mask up—the COVID-19 pandemic may seem frustratingly like more of the same. But the face of COVID is changing. Not only is the Delta variant much more contagious, it also seems to be producing slightly different initial symptoms. Those are important to know, even if you've been vaccinated, because the virus can produce breakthrough infections. If you experience any of these symptoms, get a COVID test and call your doctor for advice. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthMedical News Today

Type 2 diabetes and the COVID-19 vaccine: Is it safe?

The COVID-19 vaccines are safe for people with type 2 diabetes. People with diabetes have a higher risk for severe illness and death from COVID-19, and vaccines can help to prevent these outcomes. In this article, we discuss the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines in people with type 2...
Public HealthKRDO

COVID-19 presents greater blood clot risk than vaccines, study finds

TORONTO, Ontario (CTV Network) — The risk of developing blood clots is substantially higher and more prolonged if you contract COVID-19 compared to receiving the Oxford-AstraZeneca or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, according to a new study. The study found that while there is a small increased risk of potentially deadly clots for...
Public Healthverywellhealth.com

Sinus Infection vs. COVID-19: What Are the Differences?

COVID-19 and sinus infection (sinusitis) can have similar symptoms because they both involve the respiratory system. However, these conditions do not have the same causes. Here is an overview of how COVID-19 and sinus infections are different, including when you should see your doctor about your symptoms. Symptoms. During the...
SciencePosted by
SlashGear

Huge study addresses fear of major COVID-19 vaccine health effects

A huge study, which will continue to look into the matter for the next two years, reports that there are no serious health consequences associated with getting the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. The conclusion is based on an analysis of data on more than 6 million patients who received either mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, with researchers calling the data ‘reassuring.’
Medical Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

Long COVID Risk Reduced By Vaccination

Persons who have been completely vaccinated against Covid-19 seem to get a substantially reduced risk of acquiring long-term COVID-19 compared to unvaccinated people, according to research published Wednesday. The study is one of the first to show how vaccination reduces the likelihood of extended COVID even in the case of...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You'll Be Turned Away From Here Starting Next Month

As the Delta variant continues to take hold in the U.S., unvaccinated people are seeing their day-to-day life affected more than others. Due to the heightened risk of infection, more institutions and companies are requiring individuals to show proof of vaccination. In some major cities, like New York, New Orleans, and San Francisco, vaccine mandates are being put in place for indoor spaces like restaurants and event venues. And now, if you're not vaccinated, your travel plans could be upended too.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Take This Medication, Wear a Mask Even If You're Vaccinated, CDC Says

Getting the COVID vaccine has made many people more secure about once again engaging in the everyday activities they used to enjoy, from dining indoors to seeing movies with friends. While many vaccinated people are once again performing these activities without masks on, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are now recommending that people who take one particular type of medication start wearing their masks regularly again—even if they're vaccinated. Read on to discover what the CDC is recommending and how it could affect you.
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

A Dangerous Covid Variant Has Arrived In The United States

Over 57,000 people have died in Texas during the pandemic. Hospitals are running out of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) capacity. But unfortunately, the situation is poised to get much worse. The reason? A new Covid variant has arrived. And according to media reports, its ability to evade vaccines could result in the Texas healthcare system becoming overwhelmed.
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

What Does COVID-19 Do To Humans In The Long Term? Scientists Reveals

In a sign of continuing difficulties in containing the virus, upward pressure on hospitals has been consistent in the past three months. Now, there are even more reasons to worry about the pandemic. A recent study revealed that the effects of the virus could be long-lasting. The study shows that regardless of recovery from COVID, sometimes the symptoms still persist.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Scientists Identify Why COVID-19 Patients Develop Life-Threatening Blood Clots

Scientists have identified how and why some Covid-19 patients can develop life-threatening clots, which could lead to targeted therapies that prevent this from happening. The work, led by researchers from RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences, is published in the Journal of Thrombosis and Haemostasis. Previous research has established...

Comments / 0

Community Policy