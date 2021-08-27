Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Gray Davis on the do’s and don’ts when facing a recall election

By Hannah Poukish, Alex Cohen
spectrumnews1.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2003, Gray Davis became the first governor of California to be recalled from office successfully. The 37th leader of the Golden State spoke with "Inside the Issues" host Alex Cohen in July about the difficulties of governing and facing a recall election at the same time. "I do think...

spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gray Davis
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recall Election#Economy#Californians#Democrats#Republicans#Independents#Spectrum News 1
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
San Diego, CASFGate

Gavin Newsom recall election is turning into landslide, poll shows

For the second time this week, Gov. Gavin Newsom saw a very encouraging poll in the upcoming Sept. 14 California recall election. A SurveyUSA/San Diego Union-Tribune poll found Newsom beating back the recall by eight percentage points, and a Public Policy Institute of California (PPIC) poll released Wednesday night shows the governor leading by an even bigger margin.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Sorry, Republicans. Newsom will survive recall — and emerge even stronger.

Dan Morain, former editorial page editor of the Sacramento Bee, is the author of “Kamala’s Way: An American Life.”. Republican fantasies of evicting Gavin Newsom from the California governor’s office are about to be dashed. Despite some recent polls indicating potential trouble for Newsom, actual turnout in early voting — as well as patterns in candidate fundraising — suggest that he is all but certain to survive the Republican-backed recall effort.
California StatePantagraph

Harris to California on Wednesday to campaign with Newsom

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit California's Bay Area next week to campaign with Gov. Gavin Newsom, who faces possible removal from office in a Sept. 14 recall election. Symone Sanders, Harris' chief spokesperson, tweeted Saturday that the vice president would visit on Wednesday. Sanders later confirmed that the trip...
California StateSan Francisco Chronicle

Editorial: How not to vote on Question 2 on your California recall ballot

With California’s recall election less than two weeks away, the latest polls show Governor Gavin Newsom beating back defeat by a thin margin. But if we’ve learned anything from recent history, it’s that polls can be wrong. Painfully, disastrously wrong. There is no lead so secure as to justify sitting out an important election.
California Stateinglewoodtoday.com

Much is at stake in the California Recall Election. Do not sit this out.

It was an eerie evening on March 19, 2020 when California Governor Gavin Newsom approached the podium on our television screens to announce that, in the state of California, human lives would be placed above all else while an unfamiliar, aggressive, and deadly virus wreaked havoc in America from coast to coast. Governor Newsom’s press conference, which gained national attention, officially set into place a statewide stay-at-home order in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. California was the first to do so, and other states soon followed suit. It was the brand-new, early days of the pandemic; the gut-wrenching period of time when refrigerated trailers were stationed outside of New York City hospitals, stocked with dead bodies. As America entered the dark days of death and destruction at the hands of a deadly, highly-contagious virus, Governor Newsom rose to the occasion.
San Francisco, CAcalmatters.org

Gray Davis spills the beans on recall reforms

I’m learning that covering an election — especially a recall — requires seeing both the forest and the trees. The forest represents developments such as Vice President Kamala Harris’ Thursday cancellation of today’s Bay Area rally, where she was set to join Gov. Gavin Newsom to campaign against the Sept. 14 recall. Neither Harris nor Newsom’s office gave a reason for the cancellation, though politicos speculated it likely had to do with suicide attacks in Afghanistan that killed at least 13 American service members and scores of Afghan civilians.
CelebritiesNorth Coast Journal

Do You Recall?

To keep Gov. Gavin Newsom or not to keep Gov. Newsom? That is the question. Upset by the progressive governor's policies, his handling of the pandemic and his infamous maskless dinner at the French Laundry, about 12 percent of the number of Californians who voted in the last election for governor signed petitions to force a recall election.
Homelessinformnny.com

Gov. Newsom calls GOP rivals ‘anti-vax,’ but are they?

SACRAMENTO (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has made his leadership during the pandemic a centerpiece of his campaign to keep his job, warning in life-and-death terms that his Republican rivals in the recall election are anti-vaccine crusaders who would expose people to a new wave of COVID risks. The...
California StateLos Angeles Daily News

Newsom recall and California’s mail-in ballot: Letters

I have always voted at the polling place and therefore have never seen a “vote by mail” ballot until yesterday. On the actual ballot there is no way to identify who actually voted. The only thing referring back to me, the voter, is on the return envelope. Therefore after the ballot has been removed from the return envelope all traceability to the actual voter is lost. Of course the person opening the return envelope could mark the ballot in some way to give traceability back to the actual voter but I think this system is open to foul play. I will continue to vote at the polling place. Furthermore I think this system of voting by mail using ballots that have been automatically mailed, I think, to all and only legal voters in the state should not be used in this recall election or any other election until voter ID can be assured and traceable back to the actual voter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy