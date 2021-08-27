Gray Davis on the do’s and don’ts when facing a recall election

I have always voted at the polling place and therefore have never seen a “vote by mail” ballot until yesterday. On the actual ballot there is no way to identify who actually voted. The only thing referring back to me, the voter, is on the return envelope. Therefore after the ballot has been removed from the return envelope all traceability to the actual voter is lost. Of course the person opening the return envelope could mark the ballot in some way to give traceability back to the actual voter but I think this system is open to foul play. I will continue to vote at the polling place. Furthermore I think this system of voting by mail using ballots that have been automatically mailed, I think, to all and only legal voters in the state should not be used in this recall election or any other election until voter ID can be assured and traceable back to the actual voter.