SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Activision Blizzard, Inc. - ATVI

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Activision Blizzard, Inc. ("Activision" or the "Company") (ATVI) - Get Activision Blizzard, Inc. Report. Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Activision and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On July 20, 2021, California's Department of Fair Employment and Housing filed a lawsuit against Activision Blizzard, alleging that female employees of Activision Blizzard are subjected to "constant sexual harassment," while Activision Blizzard's top executives and human resources personnel not only knew about the harassment and failed to prevent it, but also retaliated against employees who complained. The lawsuit alleges violations of the Equal Pay Act and the Fair Employment and Housing Act.

On this news, Activision Blizzard's stock price fell sharply over the following trading sessions, damaging investors.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT: Robert S. WilloughbyPomerantz LLP rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-activision-blizzard-inc---atvi-301364563.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

California Statesvg.com

California Accuses Activision Blizzard Of Interfering With The Investigation

Activision Blizzard's legal battle continues to become more complicated. After protests from employees and a surprising decision about who will lead the company moving forward, Activision Blizzard seemed to be moving on from the lawsuits that continued to pile up against it. Yet even amidst a whirlwind of legal activity, there's still room for Activision Blizzard to show its shady side. According to a new report, the Department of Fair Employment & Housing (DFEH) of the state of California has now accused Activision Blizzard of interfering with its investigation in an attempt to misrepresent itself in the case.

