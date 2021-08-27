Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Astros Bring Back Marwin Gonzalez On MiLB Deal

By Eric Huysman
The Crawfish Boxes
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAstros Add Veteran Infielder Who You Might Remember. The Astros have been without Alex Bregman for about half of the 2021 season, only playing 60 of 127 games. Normally that is okay because they have Aledmys Diaz, but he’s only played in 59 games this year. The Astros had to rely on Abraham Toro (before he was traded), Robel Garcia, and recently Jacob Wilson. Toro held his own, which allowed the Astros to maximize his trade value to get Kendall Graveman. While Bregman and Diaz are currently both healthy and playing, there are concerns about whether either one hits the IL again down the stretch.

www.crawfishboxes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Bregman
Person
Yuli Gurriel
Person
Abraham Toro
Person
Marwin González
Person
Kendall Graveman
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Lance Mccullers Jr.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milb#Il#The Red Sox#Al#The Houston Astros#The Sports Betting Dime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBMLB

Correa a factor in Marwin's Houston return

SEATTLE -- The decision to bring utility infielder Marwin Gonzalez back into the Astros organization was a popular one among the players, especially those who remain from the 2017 World Series team. Last week, the Astros signed Gonzalez to a Minor League contract and sent him to West Palm Beach, Fla., to work out, but he’s expected to join the big league club in early September.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Astros’ Prospect to Watch: Outfielder Richi Gonzalez

Jake Meyers has already made a large impact on the 2021 Houston Astros since being promoted from the Triple-A Sugar Land Skeeters to the major-league Houston Astros. Many casual fans around the league were a little surprised by the play of Meyers, who seemingly came out of nowhere. However, a...
MLBESPN

Tucker, Correa homer for Astros in 6-3 win vs Padres

SAN DIEGO -- — Carlos Correa sometimes refers to his swing as “sexy." His big three-run homer on Friday night certainly fit the bill. Kyle Tucker hit a tiebreaking two-run home run in the eighth inning and Correa’s three-run shot in the fourth ended a 22-inning scoreless streak for the Houston Astros, who beat the scuffling San Diego Padres 6-3.
MLBNBC Sports

Marwin Gonzalez finds new home after brief stint with Sox

Marwin Gonzalez has found a new home not long after being released by the Boston Red Sox. The veteran utility man signed a minor league contract with the Houston Astros on Friday, the team announced in a statement. Gonzalez spent his first seven MLB seasons (2012-18) with the Astros, helping...
PetsHouston Chronicle

Astros lost, but we have adorable photos of dogs at the game

The Astros lost to the Mariners in the most frustrating way possible Sunday - first, blowing a lead in the ninth inning, then failing to score with the bases loaded and nobody out in the 10th and giving up four runs in the 11th - so the only way to feel better about things are the photos of everyone's dogs at Minute Maid Park.
MLBnumberfire.com

Michael Brantley back in Astros' lineup Friday

Houston Astros outfielder Michael Brantley is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against right-hander Glenn Otto and the Texas Rangers. Brantley, who was held out of the previous lineup, is returning to play left field and bat leadoff in place of Jose Altuve (fatigue). Aledmys Diaz is shifting to second base in place of Altuve.
MLBkshb.com

Astros bounce back, blank Royals, 4-0

HOUSTON — Luis Garcia pitched into the seventh inning and two relievers completed a four-hitter to lead the Houston Astros to a 4-0 win over the Kansas City Royals. Garcia struck out seven and scattered four hits across 6 2/3 sharp innings. Ryne Stanek got the next four outs before...
MLBWILX-TV

Astros Get Bregman Back

-HOUSTON (AP) - Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman has been activated from the disabled list after missing more than two months with a strained left quadriceps. Bregman was playing third and batting sixth in the lineup as the Astros wrapped up a series against the Kansas City Royals after splitting the first two games. The 27-year-old hasn’t played since he was injured running to first base on June 16.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Marwin González Joins Astros Days After Red Sox Released Him

Marwin González is returning to an old haunt for another go round. The veteran infielder joined the Houston Astros on Friday, the team announced in a statement. González signed a minor-league contract with the Astros 11 days after the Boston Red Sox released him. He reported to the Astros’ spring training complex in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Friday to begin workouts with the team.
MLBMLB

Framber deals, but Astros fall in extras

HOUSTON -- After the Astros couldn’t push across the winning run with the bases loaded and no outs in the 10th inning Sunday afternoon, the Mariners took advantage and scored four times in the 11th, capped by a three-run homer by Kyle Seager off Ryne Stanek, to win, 6-3, at Minute Maid Park.
MLBThe Crawfish Boxes

Astros Crawfish Boil: August 31st, 2021

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here. Jake Meyers delivered late last night, knocking in the winning run and making a case to stay in the lineup when McCormick returns (Astros.com) Speaking of McCormick,...
MLBexpressnews.com

Astros sign veteran catcher Drew Butera to minor league deal

SEATTLE — The Astros signed veteran catcher Drew Butera to a minor league deal Tuesday, affording sorely needed depth while portending a prolonged absence for backup Jason Castro. Butera is a veteran of 12 major league seasons and five teams. He won a World Series with the Kansas City Royals...
MLBThe Crawfish Boxes

2021 Series Preview: Houston Astros @ Seattle Mariners

Though it’s only been about a week and a half since the last time the Astros saw the Mariners, fortunes have changed somewhat since those contests. Houston was won all three series since then while the Mariners have mostly just tread water. This has placed them 7.5 back in the...
MLBThe Crawfish Boxes

Astros Prospect Report: August 30th

Another day of minor league baseball is in the books and you can see all the Astros affiliates results below. AAA: Sugar Land Skeeters (59-42) won 7-3 (BOX SCORE) The Skeeters jumped out to an early lead scoring 4 runs in the first on a Hinojosa RBI double, Matijevic RBI single and Siri 2 run HR. Siri added an RBI triple in the third. In the 6th, the Skeeters picked up 2 more runs on De Goti and McCormick RBI singles. Solomon got the start and allowed 3 runs over 5.1 innings with 6 strikeouts. The bullpen was solid with Kelly going 1.2 scoreless innings and Paredes closing it out with 2 scoreless innings to seal it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy