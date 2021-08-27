Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

STOCKHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates Continues To Investigate The Following Merger

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 9 days ago

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde , founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating:

  • 1Life Healthcare, Inc. ( ONEM) relating to its proposed acquisition of Iora Health, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, ONEM shareholders will own approximately 73.25% of the combined company. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/1life-healthcare-inc . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.
  • Ferro Corp. ( FOE) relating to its proposed acquisition by Prince International Corp. Under the terms of the agreement, FOE shareholders will receive $22.00 in cash per share they own. Click here for more information: http://monteverdelaw.com/case/ferro-corp. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.
  • First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. ( FMBI) relating to its proposed merger with Old National Bancorp ( ONB). Under the terms of the agreement, FMBI shareholders will receive 1.1336 shares of ONB per share they own. Click here for more information: http://monteverdelaw.com/case/first-midwest-bancorp-inc. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.
  • Kindred Biosciences, Inc. ( KIN) relating to its proposed acquisition by Elanco Animal Health, Inc. KIN shareholders will receive $9.25 in cash per share they own. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/kindred-biosciences-inc. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.
  • IKONICS Corp. ( IKNX) relating to its proposed acquisition by TeraWulf, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, IKNX shareholders will receive $5.00 in cash, one contingent value right, and one share of the newly combined company per share they own. Click here for more information: http://monteverdelaw.com/case/ikonics-corp. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

About Monteverde & Associates PCWe are a national class action securities litigation law firm that has recovered millions of dollars and is committed to protecting shareholders from corporate wrongdoing. We were listed in the Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report. Our lawyers have significant experience litigating Mergers & Acquisitions and Securities Class Actions. Mr. Monteverde is recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star in Securities Litigation in 2013, 2017-2019, an award given to less than 2.5% of attorneys in a particular field. He has also been selected by Martindale-Hubbell as a 2017-2020 Top Rated Lawyer. Our firm's recent successes include changing the law in a significant victory that lowered the standard of liability under Section 14(e) of the Exchange Act in the Ninth Circuit. Thereafter, our firm successfully preserved this victory by obtaining dismissal of a writ of certiorari as improvidently granted at the United States Supreme Court. Emulex Corp. v. Varjabedian, 139 S. Ct. 1407 (2019). Also, in 2019 we recovered or secured six cash common funds for shareholders in mergers & acquisitions class action cases.

If you own common stock in any of the above listed companies and wish to obtain additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan E. Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

Contact: Juan E. Monteverde, Esq.MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC The Empire State Building350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4405 New York, NY 10118 United States of America jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com Tel: (212) 971-1341

Attorney Advertising. (C) 2021 Monteverde & Associates PC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Monteverde & Associates PC ( www.monteverdelaw.com ). Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stockholder-alert-monteverde--associates-continues-to-investigate-the-following-merger-301364585.html

SOURCE Monteverde & Associates PC

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
46K+
Post
173K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mergers Acquisitions#Old National Bancorp#Listed Companies#1life Healthcare#Onem#Iora Health Inc#Ferro Corp#First Midwest Bancorp#Fmbi#Onb#Kindred Biosciences#Kin#Ikonics Corp#Iknx#Terawulf Inc#Super Lawyers#Martindale Hubbell#The Ninth Circuit#Emulex Corp#Varjabedian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates HRC, RAVN, RFL, STMP; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2021 , New York—Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC) - Get Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Baxter International Inc. for $156.00 per share in cash. If you are a Hill-Rom shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
BusinessCommercial Observer

Monmouth Stockholders Reject Merger With Sam Zell’s Equity Commonwealth

Billionaire Sam Zell’s $2.8 billion offer to buy Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. was rejected by the industrial property owner’s shareholders in a meeting on Tuesday. Zell’s Equity Commonwealth terminated the merger agreement — which it engaged in a monthslong bidding war against Starwood Capital Group to win — after...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating StoneCo On Behalf Of StoneCo Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against StoneCo Ltd. ("StoneCo" or the "Company") (STNE) - Get StoneCo Ltd. Class A Report on behalf of StoneCo stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether StoneCo has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates ADTRAN, Inc.

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of ADTRAN, Inc. ("ADTRAN" or the "Company") (ADTN) - Get ADTRAN, Inc. Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by ADVA ("ADVA") (FSE: ADV). ADTRAN and ADVA will combine under a new holding company (which will be renamed ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. following the closing) pursuant to an all-stock exchange offer for 100% of ADVA's outstanding shares. Under the terms of the merger agreement, each ADVA share will be exchanged for 0.8244 shares of common stock in the new holding company. ADTRAN shares will be exchanged for shares in the new holding company on a one-for-one basis. At the closing, ADTRAN shareholders will own approximately 54% of the equity of the combined company and ADVA shareholders will own approximately 46%, assuming a tender of 100% of ADVA shares.
Allegheny County, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Evoqua settlement with stockholders poised for approval

Downtown-based Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has reached a settlement agreement with stockholders who sued the company for alleged securities violations, and a federal court seems poised to approve it. The lawsuits claimed that the water treatment firm “made materially false and misleading statements and omissions about Evoqua’s business, including in...
BusinessNBC Miami

Western Digital Shares Soar Following $20 Billion Merger Report

Data storage and information technology company Western Digital is reportedly in talks to merge with Japanese memory chipmaker Kioxia Holdings. The reported $20 billion-plus deal comes just months after the newspaper reported that both Western Digital and Micron Technology were looking into potential deals with Kioxia. Shares of Western Digital...
Businesscfodive.com

Following failed merger, Willis Towers Watson hires new CFO

London-based advisory insurance and risk management broker Willis Towers Watson has rehired Andrew Krasner, a former executive, as CFO, part of its effort to realign its strategic priorities following its attempted merger with Aon, which failed because of antitrust concerns. Krasner has been the CFO of insurance brokerage AssuredPartners for...
Businesstheeastcountygazette.com

US Sending Fourth Stimulus Checks of Over $600 to Selected Individuals

With the fourth round of stimulus checks already on their way out to selected individuals in some US states. This has left many Americans wondering whether they’ll get it or not. Day by day, it’s getting hard for Americans to survive through the increasing number of covid cases because of...
Real Estatenewsbrig.com

A shock is headed for the housing market

At the height of the pandemic, more than 7.2 million homeowners were in the mortgage forbearance program, which allows some borrowers to pause their payments. The economy has since posted one of the fastest recoveries in history. Now, just 1.7 million borrowers are enrolled in the forbearance program. But soon...
Economykauainownews.com

State Pays $700 Mil for Federal Unemployment Insurance Advances

The state Department of Labor & Industrial Relations (DLIR) announced it paid $700 million to the US Department of the Treasury for advances it has received to pay regular unemployment insurance benefits. Due to the unprecedented volume of unemployment insurance claims resulting from the COVID-19 Pandemic, the department began drawing...
EconomyPosted by
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
Public SafetyPosted by
TechRadar

Coinbase hacking fear following fake alert emails

Coinbase, the biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the US, has admitted that its email informing users that their security settings had been changed, was the result of a fault with the company’s systems, rather than the work of a threat actor. The company emailed about 125,000 customers on Friday informing them...

Comments / 0

Community Policy