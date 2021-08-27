Sylvan Avenue Tavern Announces Opening In West Dallas

DALLAS, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sylvan Avenue Tavern (SAT) sailed smoothly through its first official opening week at Sylvan Thirty, bringing its signature take on artisan pizza and a wide menu, along with craft beer, a full bar, tavern games like pool and pinball, and a shaded rooftop patio that overlooks downtown Dallas.

A sibling to the popular Bryan Street Tavern (BST), SAT plans to inspire the same devotion in locals, enticing people to enjoy a true neighborhood tavern experience with a varied scratch-made menu featuring Dallas Morning News "Readers Choice for Best Pizza in DFW," salads, wings, sandwiches and pastas. The bar is more than just cold beer—there is a thoughtfully curated selection of craft cocktails with premium spirits and a bar staff who aims to please. TVs adorn most walls making SAT an ideal place to catch a game. SAT is the only restaurant/bar in the area with a late-night kitchen open until 2AM.

"It's been a long road with many unforeseen pandemic delays, but we've finally arrived," said Joe Hinkson, SAT owner. "We've just had our first full week, and I'm thrilled with the reception. The place looks awesome - we love this space and the crowd. And we're already beginning to build a good rapport between staff and locals and see a lot of Oak Cliff families gathering to catch up and unwind. We love seeing repeat faces and hope to be that neighborhood spot where everyone always feels welcome." Hinkston is partenred with Stephen Forte and longtime BST bar manager, Adam Navan to launch SAT.

Using the same award-winning recipe that put BST on the Dallas culinary map, the kitchen rolls its own pizza dough and never uses premade ingredients from a can or a bottle. Gluten-free crust and build-your-own options are available.

The menu is the star at SAT with a fully scratch-made menu. Popular menu items include:

Starters: West Dallas Deviled Eggs, Kirkwood Caprese Salad, Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, and Tito's Fried Jalapenos.

West Dallas Deviled Eggs, Kirkwood Caprese Salad, Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, and Tito's Fried Jalapenos. Seasoned Prime Beef Burgers: All burgers are made with handmade patties cooked to order, with options for skinny fries, tater tots, or a salad on the side. Some special burgers include - The Wake & Bake Burg er with bacon, egg, Gouda, and fried jalapenos; The Black & Bleu Burger with bleu cheese crumbles, garlic aioli, and bacon jam; and The Panhandle Burger with a certified Akaushi patty from the Texas panhandle with lettuce, tomato, and pickled onions, served medium rare. There is also a customizable plant-based option made with Impossible meat.

All burgers are made with handmade patties cooked to order, with options for skinny fries, tater tots, or a salad on the side. Some special burgers include - er with bacon, egg, Gouda, and fried jalapenos; with bleu cheese crumbles, garlic aioli, and bacon jam; and with a certified Akaushi patty from the Texas panhandle with lettuce, tomato, and pickled onions, served medium rare. There is also a customizable plant-based option made with Impossible meat. Other Favorites: Signature Bone-In Wings and Boneless Bites with your choice of housemade sauces or dry seasonings; comforting pasta dishes with house made marinara, bolognese or alfredo sauces; Fish N Chips; loaded subs, sandwiches and hearty salads with impressive homemade dressings; and special desserts to round out each meal, like Crème Brule or the award-winning Alex's Lemon Ice Box Pie.

Guests can look forward to the addition of happy hour, weekly events, community partnerships and brunch soon. In the meantime, Hinkson says, "Stop by and say hello. I promise we have a barstool with your name on it."

Located at 1888 Sylvan Avenue, #F250, inside the Sylvan Thirty complex off I-30, Sylvan Avenue Tavernis now open for regular business, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. For the latest schedule of special tavern events and menu updates, visit www.satdallas.com, IG & FB: @sylvanavenuetavern

