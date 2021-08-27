Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Gracie-May Rodgers: Police believe two-year-old has been abducted and taken to Spain

By Charlene Rodrigues
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DdyHa_0bfCSc1700

A two-year-old girl has been abducted and taken to Spain, police have said.

Lancashire Police launched an urgent appeal for missing Gracie-May Rogers and said her parents, Kelly Gibson and Lee Rogers, were wanted on suspicion of child abduction.

The toddler, from Lancaster, was last seen with Ms Gibson, 35, at about 10am on Tuesday, but it is believed they and Mr Rogers, 39, boarded a plane at Glasgow airport at 5.30pm on Wednesday and arrived in Alicante at 9.35pm.

Police said there have been no confirmed sightings of them in Spain.

Detective Inspector Andy Ellis said: “We are growing increasingly concerned, especially for the welfare of Gracie-May and Kelly Gibson, and we would appeal to anyone who sees the three of them together or separately to get in touch urgently.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cha5d_0bfCSc1700

He said the family may have moved on since landing in Alicante.

He added: “We appreciate that this incident may cause concern for some people but we are working closely with our partners in the Spanish Police and our overriding priority is the safe return of this young child.”

The force appealed to anyone who sees the family or has information on where they are to get in touch as a matter of urgency.

Lancashire Police are urging the public to contact them on 101 quoting log 0621 of August 25.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

231K+
Followers
106K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Child
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lancashire Police#Spanish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
World
Related
Public SafetyTelegraph

Italian police solve 400-year-old mystery surrounding death of Renaissance military commander

An elite unit of Italy’s Carabinieri police has solved a 429-year-old cold case involving the death of one of Renaissance Europe’s most prominent military commanders. Alessandro Farnese, the Duke of Parma, was a leading condottiero or general who fought in the Netherlands on behalf of Philip II, the king of Spain, and took part in the Spanish Armada, the campaign to invade England in 1588.
Public SafetyTelegraph

Police launch international hunt for missing two-year-old girl

Police have launched an urgent international search for a two-year-old girl who was abducted by her parents the day she was due to be taken into local authority care. Gracie-May Rogers from Lancaster was last seen with her mother Kelly Gibson on the morning of Aug 24. The following day,...
Public SafetyBBC

Police officer and son's deaths in Kidderminster were murder-suicide

The deaths of a police officer and his three-year-old son are being treated as a murder-suicide, police have said. David Louden, 39, and his son Harrison were found at their home in Kidderminster on Friday. West Mercia Police said following post-mortem examinations it was now treating Harrison's death as murder,...
Public SafetyBBC

Man in court after father dies on Birmingham night out

A man has appeared in court charged with killing a father who was on a night out in Birmingham with his son. Matthew Carroll, 50, known as Matty, was pronounced dead in hospital after being attacked in Brindley Place on Sunday. West Midlands Police said a post-mortem examination showed he...
Public SafetyWashington Post

14-year-old charged in series of D.C. abductions, police say

A 14-year-old boy has been charged in five armed abductions in the District in recent days in which the victims were driven to ATMs and forced at gunpoint to disclose bank card information that allowed the assailants to withdraw cash, police said Wednesday. The youth, who has been charged as...
WorldShropshire Star

Police appeal after two-year-old girl is abducted

Toddler Gracie-May Rogers is believed to have boarded a flight to Spain with her parents. A two-year-old girl has been abducted and taken to Spain, police have said. Lancashire Police launched an urgent appeal for missing Gracie-May Rogers and said her parents, Kelly Gibson and Lee Rogers, were wanted on suspicion of child abduction.
Public SafetyBBC

Toddler feared abducted to Spain flown back to the UK

A two-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted from Lancaster and flown to Spain has now returned home safely. The toddler was "in the company of a woman" as she was met by officers at Manchester Airport on Sunday night, Lancashire Police said. The 35-year-old woman was detained but has not...
Public SafetyBBC

Murder accused 'took body to park in wheelie bin'

A man has appeared in court accused of murdering a man and taking the body to a Glasgow park in a wheelie bin. Jude McPhie was charged with battering 31-year-old William Leiper to death at his home in Pollok between 2 and 4 August. He is also accused of taking...
San Antonio, TXexpressnews.com

San Antonio police looking for two in death of 5-year-old

San Antonio police on Sunday were seeking a woman and her boyfriend in the death of a 5-year-old boy after a judge issued a warrant for their arrest. Authorities were seeking Daniel Garcia, 26, and Nickolle Cristina Aguilar, 25 on charges of injury to a child. The warrant stated that police began investigating the death of Domenic Patrick Aguilar after Aguilar’s grandmother, Sirle Maria Acevedo Cevallos, called the FBI and San Antonio police to report he was missing and believed dead.

Comments / 0

Community Policy