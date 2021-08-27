Gracie-May Rodgers: Police believe two-year-old has been abducted and taken to Spain

A two-year-old girl has been abducted and taken to Spain, police have said.

Lancashire Police launched an urgent appeal for missing Gracie-May Rogers and said her parents, Kelly Gibson and Lee Rogers, were wanted on suspicion of child abduction.

The toddler, from Lancaster, was last seen with Ms Gibson, 35, at about 10am on Tuesday, but it is believed they and Mr Rogers, 39, boarded a plane at Glasgow airport at 5.30pm on Wednesday and arrived in Alicante at 9.35pm.

Police said there have been no confirmed sightings of them in Spain.

Detective Inspector Andy Ellis said: “We are growing increasingly concerned, especially for the welfare of Gracie-May and Kelly Gibson, and we would appeal to anyone who sees the three of them together or separately to get in touch urgently.”

He said the family may have moved on since landing in Alicante.

He added: “We appreciate that this incident may cause concern for some people but we are working closely with our partners in the Spanish Police and our overriding priority is the safe return of this young child.”

The force appealed to anyone who sees the family or has information on where they are to get in touch as a matter of urgency.

Lancashire Police are urging the public to contact them on 101 quoting log 0621 of August 25.