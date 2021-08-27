Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Settlement Notice: State Street Corporation

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 9 days ago

TO: ALL PERSONS WHO OWN SHARES OF STATE STREET CORPORATION COMMON STOCK AS OF JUNE 24, 2021 ("SHAREHOLDERS"):

BOSTON, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Please read this notice carefully and in its entirety. Your rights may be affected by the proceedings described in this notice. A proposed settlement has been reached in this action, as set forth in a Stipulation of Settlement ("Stipulation"). The action is a derivative action, which was brought on behalf of State Street Corporation ("State Street"), and the proposed settlement does not provide for monetary recovery. Accordingly, there is no claim form. The Stipulation of Settlement does not require State Street to make any payment to State Street shareholders.

A hearing to determine whether the proposed settlement of the claims that were asserted by the plaintiffs, derivatively on behalf of nominal defendant State Street, against certain directors and officers of State Street should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable and adequate, will be held on October 13, 2021 at 2:00pm before the Honorable Brian A. Davis, both via Zoom (Meeting ID 161 7623 4752) and live at the Suffolk County Superior Court, Courtroom 1309, 3 Pemberton Square, Boston, MA 02108. At the hearing, the Court will also consider whether to enter a judgment dismissing all claims in the litigation with prejudice, forever discharging and settling certain released claims, whether to approve Plaintiffs' request for their counsel's fees and expenses, and any other matters that may properly be before the Court in connection with the proposed settlement.

If you are a Shareholder under the terms of the proposed settlement, you may have certain rights in connection with the proposed settlement. This notice is a summary only and does not describe all of the details of the Stipulation. Nothing in this notice can vary or supersede the terms of the Stipulation. For full details of the matters discussed in this notice, you may desire to review the Stipulation filed with the Court at the Civil Clerk's Office of the Suffolk County Superior Court, 3 Pemberton Square, 12th Floor, Boston, Massachusetts 02108. You may also obtain additional details regarding this notice on the investor relations section of State Street's website here. You may also request the Stipulation as well as a detailed notice regarding the terms of the proposed settlement from plaintiffs' counsel:

Gustavo F. BrucknerPomerantz LLP600 Third AvenueNew York, NY 10016Telephone: 212-661-1100Email: gfbruckner@pomlaw.com

If you are a Shareholder under the terms of the proposed settlement and do not take steps to appear in this action and object to the proposed settlement, you will be bound by the final judgment of the Court and will forever be barred from raising an objection to such settlement in this or any other action or proceeding, and from pursuing any of the released claims.

PLEASE DO NOT CALL THE CLERK OF THE COURT OR THE JUDGE FOR INFORMATION.

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (STT) - Get State Street Corporation Report is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $42.6 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $3.9 trillion* in assets under management as of June 30, 2021, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 39,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

* Assets under management as of June 30, 2021 includes approximately $64 billion of assets with respect to SPDR® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

© 2021 State Street Corporation - All Rights Reserved

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
46K+
Post
173K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston#Ma 02108#The Civil Clerk#Spdr#Llc#Ssga Fd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

MFDA Issues Notice Of Settlement Hearing In Respect Of Joshua O'Brien

TORONTO, Sept. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") announced that it has issued a Notice of Settlement Hearing dated August 23, 2021, regarding the presentation, review and consideration of a proposed settlement agreement by a Hearing Panel of the MFDA's Atlantic Regional Council. The...
Industryabc17news.com

Purdue: Settlement better for states than continuing suits

A Purdue Pharma lawyer says states would get more money from settling with the company than if they were allowed to continue their lawsuits against the OxyContin maker and members of the Sackler family who own it. The warning came Wednesday as part of the final day of a weeks-long hearing over whether a judge should approve a plan to settle some 3,000 lawsuits over opioids through the bankruptcy process. Purdue says if lawsuits were allowed to continue, there would be less money to go around. But a lawyer for some states says it’s possible Sackler family members could be made to pay more.
Madison, WIwglr.com

State of State Street: How downtown Madison is recovering

MADISON, Wis. — Community Pharmacy has moved out its location at State Street and Gorham and has opened a new location on Fair Oaks Avenue. The co-op’s move is an example of how difficult it can be for shops to survive downtown Madison. Foot traffic was historically low last year,...
Ohio Statebeckershospitalreview.com

Centene doubles down on denying wrongdoing with state settlements

In an exchange with the Ohio Capital Journal, Centene doubled down that the settlement between its subsidiary, Buckeye Health Plan, and the state of Ohio was not a "finding or admission of wrongdoing." The comments involve a March lawsuit against Buckeye Health Plan that alleged it misrepresented pharmacy costs, resulting...
Businesstheeastcountygazette.com

US Sending Fourth Stimulus Checks of Over $600 to Selected Individuals

With the fourth round of stimulus checks already on their way out to selected individuals in some US states. This has left many Americans wondering whether they’ll get it or not. Day by day, it’s getting hard for Americans to survive through the increasing number of covid cases because of...
Public Healthpncguam.com

Active enforcement of vaccination verification requirement starts today

On Monday, Sept. 6, the Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) Division of Environmental Health (DEH) started actively enforcing the provisions of Executive Order 2021-21, which requires Covered Establishments and contact sports to verify COVID-19 vaccinations of patrons and participants. Enforcement will be conducted with the assistance of the Guam Police Department.
Connecticut StatePosted by
Connecticut by the Numbers

New Transportation Laws in Connecticut, from Cannabis to Yielding to Pedestrians, Vision Tests to Bus Right-of-Way

New laws passed by the state legislature this year impact transportation.Shutterstock image. The Connecticut legislature passed a bushel full of laws related in some way to transportation during the 2021 legislative session, including numerous new laws with far-reaching impact. Some have taken effect as of July 1 this summer, others will become effective as of October 1. Among the highlights, as summarized by the state legislature’s non-partisan Office of Legislative Research:
Economykauainownews.com

State Pays $700 Mil for Federal Unemployment Insurance Advances

The state Department of Labor & Industrial Relations (DLIR) announced it paid $700 million to the US Department of the Treasury for advances it has received to pay regular unemployment insurance benefits. Due to the unprecedented volume of unemployment insurance claims resulting from the COVID-19 Pandemic, the department began drawing...
PoliticsBrainerd Dispatch

Notice of vacancies in state boards, councils and committees

The Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State released notice of vacancies for various state boards, councils and committees that are accepting applications. Minnesotans are encouraged to apply and serve in demonstration of public service. The newest vacancies are listed below, and the full list of 479 vacancies can be found at https://tinyurl.com/bzunwuyr, according to the news release.
Law Enforcementnny360.com

Authorities place two in handcuffs at State Street apartment

WATERTOWN — Local authorities were investigating the possibility of a meth lab inside an apartment on State Street on Wednesday. It turns out there was no meth lab, but two people were placed in handcuffs at the location. Shortly after noon, city police, parole officers and members of the Jefferson...
Trafficcohoes.ny.us

Road Work Notice for Bevan Street

Please be advised that milling on Bevan Street will begin on Tuesday, August 31st and paving on Wednesday, September 1st. ALL vehicles must be removed from street during the work period and entry/exit will be prohibited. Please use caution while traveling in the area. Thank you. Mayor William T. Keeler.
EducationPosted by
Colorado Newsline

Plans for opioid settlement money announced by state and local leaders

Colorado could soon receive $400 million from settlements with drug companies, and the state has a plan — or at least a proposed framework — for using those funds to fight the opioid epidemic, Attorney General Phil Weiser announced Thursday. Under the framework, 60% of Colorado’s settlement proceeds will be distributed to 19 regions of […] The post Plans for opioid settlement money announced by state and local leaders appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Nevada Statereviewjournal.com

Nevada opts out of $26B multi-state opioid settlement

CARSON CITY — Nevada will go it alone in pursuing settlements with drugmakers and distributors related to the opioid crisis, with a new agreement among the state and 28 local governments for how such funds will be allocated. “Nevada continues to be one of the hardest-hit states by the opioid...

Comments / 0

Community Policy