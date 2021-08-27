Cancel
Financial Reports

Peoples Ltd. Declares Third Quarter Dividend

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 9 days ago

WYALUSING, Pa., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peoples Ltd.(OTC: PPLL) Anthony J. Gabello, President and Chief Executive Officer of Peoples Ltd., has announced that the Board of Directors has declared a third quarter cash dividend in the amount of $0.58 per share payable on September 30, 2021. The cash dividend represents a 10.7% increase over the cash dividend paid in the third quarter 2020 of $0.52 as adjusted for the 2020 year-end 5% stock dividend.

The declaration of dividend, made at the regular meeting of the Board of Directors on August 25, 2021, is payable to shareholders of record September 13, 2021.

Note: This press release may contain forward looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results and trends could differ materially from those set forth in such statements due to various factors. These factors include operating, legal and regulatory risks; changing economic and competitive conditions and other risks and uncertainties.

Peoples Ltd. is the holding company for PS Bank. PS Bank is an independent community bank established in 1914 with locations throughout Bradford, Sullivan, Wyoming, Lackawanna, and Susquehanna counties. Learn more about PS Bank at PSBanking.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peoples-ltd-declares-third-quarter-dividend-301364626.html

SOURCE Peoples Ltd.

