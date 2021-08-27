Coast 104.5 Pat Benatar Giveaway

Hylton on the Hill Carly Harvey’s Kiss & Ride. Sunday, Oct. 3 at 4:00 p.m. 2021 Wammie Award-winning artist Carly Harvey leads the energetic ensemble Kiss & Ride in a lively fusion of original music, blues classics, and unique arrangements of pop favorites for this Hylton on the Hill outdoor performance. Based in Washington, D.C., Carly Harvey’s rich and emotional sound calls to mind Etta James, Bonnie Raitt, Nina Simone, and Ella Fitzgerald. Carly Harvey’s Kiss & Ride project is intended to extend blues to wider audiences and bridge the age gap between blues aficionados by combining current music with blues arrangements in the same set with blues standards, blues funk, and soul—bursting with her original sound too. Buy tickets here.
Comments / 0