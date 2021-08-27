Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

The Worldwide Vena Cava Filters Industry Is Expected To Reach $1.3 Billion By 2026

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 9 days ago

DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vena Cava Filters Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global vena cava filters market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.89% to reach market size of US$1,316.292 million by 2026, increasing from US$825.711 million in 2019. Vena Cava filters are designed to protect, embolism or clotting in the lungs (pulmonary embolism) during a surgical intervention. The deployment of the filters is done either through the superior vena cava (large vein from the upper part of the body to the heart) or inferior vena cava (large vein from the lower half of the body to the heart). These filters are designed to be considered by patients who cannot undergo anticoagulation due to diverse reasons. The vena cava filters are either permanently placed or are retrievable, depending on their use to prevent the recurrence of pulmonary embolism.A surge in the geriatric population, sedentary lifestyles and lifestyle-related conditions, and higher disease prevalence leading to increased instances of Deep Venous Thrombosis (DVT) are some of the factors contributing to the increasing demand for vena cava filters in the years to come. According to the United Nations, in 2019, the geriatric population was 703 million persons, nationwide. The number of older persons is projected to double to 1.5 billion in 2050, this will fuel the market growth during the forecast period as the geriatric population is more likely to require vena cava filters to combat lung-related problems. In addition, the increasing number of patients suffering from cardiovascular conditions and the rising demand for minimally invasive techniques, especially for cardiovascular conditions, will drive the market growth. According to the World Health Organization, cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death globally, taking an estimated 17.9 million lives each year. The increasing incidence of such diseases will support the market growth of the vena cava filters market as more patients will require it for their treatment.Furthermore, the favorable reimbursement policies in both developed and developing countries are also expected to increase the demand and adoption of vena cava filters in the market. Also, the advances in healthcare technology and the introduction of sophisticated devices will further propel the market growth during the forecast period.By filter type, the retrievable filter segment is expected to hold a significant market share as patients prefer those over the Permanent filters since they can easily be retrieved once the purpose has been served. By intervention type, the inferior vena cava filters hold dominant market share, due to the presence of cases linked to the lower limb DVTs, they are in high demand and are responsible for about 90% of pulmonary embolisms. Geographically, North America and Asia Pacific regions are estimated to hold a notable market share owing to the increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases and the rising geriatric population in the regions. The market share of Europe is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of inferior vena cava filters in the country. Growth Factors.

  • Increase in minimally invasive surgeries and advancement of medical imaging procedures.

The increase in the number of patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases is expected to drive the demand for minimally invasive surgeries, which, in turn, will increase the demand for vena cava filters in the market. The development of digital catheterization laboratories will contribute towards the advancement of medical imaging procedures, further strengthening the market growth. Also, the increasing awareness among the patients regarding these procedures will increase the demand during the next few years. Restraints.

  • High costs.

The vena cava filters treatment is a costly treatment which makes it unaffordable for a majority of patients. The patients residing in developing countries are unable to afford this treatment due to the high procedure costs associated with this. This may restrain the market growth as many patients will not be able to go forward with this treatment which will result in decreasing the demand for the filters in the long run. This could pose a challenge for the key market players. COVID-19 Impact

The Covid-19 pandemic moderately impacted the global vena cava filters market as due to the nationwide lockdown restrictions; many patients deferred their ongoing treatments to avoid public places which hampered the market growth. However, the patients who required the treatment on an urgent basis did go forward with the treatment kept the market growth stable. Also, the patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases witnessed a huge spike in numbers due to being affected by the virus, which resulted in the increasing demand for vena cava filters which in turn, resulted in balancing the market growth despite the novel coronavirus pandemic outbreak.

Competitive Insights

The market leaders for the global vena cava filters market consists of ALN International, Inc., Argon Medical Devices, B. Braun Medical, Inc., Contego Medical, Inc., Medtronic, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical, Cordis Corporation, Bard Peripheral Vascular, Inc., and Straub Medical AG. The key players in the market implement growth strategies such as product launches, mergers, and acquisitions, etc. to gain a competitive advantage over their competitors and to remain the market leaders. For Instance, in April 2021, Argon Medical Devices launched Halo single-loop snare kits, in the United States, to provide both accuracy and reliability when retrieving and manipulating foreign objects from the cardiovascular system or hollow viscus.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics4.1. Market Drivers4.2. Market Restraints4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis

5. Vena Cava Filters Market Analysis, By Filter Type5.1. Introduction5.2. Permanent/Non-Retrievable Filter5.3. Retrievable Filter

6. Vena Cava Filters Market Analysis, By Intervention Type6.1. Introduction6.2. Inferior Vena Cava Filter (Maximum use)6.3. Superior Vena Cava Filter

7. Vena Cava Filters Market Analysis, By Geography

8. Competitive Intelligence8.1. Competitive Benchmarking and Analysis8.2. Recent Investment and Deals8.3. Strategies of Key Players

9. Company Profiles9.1. ALN International Inc.9.2. Argon Medical Devices9.3. B. Braun Medical Inc.9.4. Contego Medical, Inc9.5. Medtronic, Inc. 9.6. Johnson & Johnson9.7. Boston Scientific Corporation9.8. Cook Medical9.9. Cordis Corporation9.10. Bard Peripheral Vascular, Inc.9.11. Straub Medical AGFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9gc0q6

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-vena-cava-filters-industry-is-expected-to-reach-1-3-billion-by-2026--301364372.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
46K+
Post
173K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Segment#Key Market#Medical Devices#Researchandmarkets Com#Cagr#Dvt#The United Nations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Related
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Industry Analysts Predicts The World Unified Communications As A Service (UCaaS) Market To Reach $95.6 Billion By 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

Global Industry Analysts Predicts The World Cloud-based Payroll Software Market To Reach $10.7 Billion By 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Cloud-based Payroll Software - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

New Analysis From Global Industry Analysts Reveals Steady Growth For Virtualization Security, With The Market To Reach $3.4 Billion Worldwide By 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Virtualization Security - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Mechanical Ventilators Market (2021 To 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecasts

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mechanical Ventilators Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global mechanical ventilators market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Outlook On The Transfection Technologies Global Market To 2026 - By Product Type, Application, Transfection Method, Technology, End-user And Region

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Transfection Technologies Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global transfection technologies market is expected to reach a value of US$ 1.5 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.44% during...
Marketshoustonmirror.com

Thermal Imaging Camera Market Size is Expected to Reach $7.49 Billion by 2030

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global thermal imaging camera market was estimated at $3.16 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $7.49 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.0% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Worldwide Autonomous Trucking Industry - Hardware Will Reach $88.9 Billion Globally By 2026

DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Autonomous Trucking Market by Infrastructure, Trucking Type and Business Model 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report assesses the autonomous trucking market, including leading vendors, strategies, product, and service offerings. The report evaluates autonomous trucking by autonomy level,...
Technologyhoustonmirror.com

Industrial Controls Market is Projected to Reach Industrial Controls Market Size $170.12 Billion By 2027 | ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Corporation

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Industrial Controls Market by Type (Distributed Control System, Supervisory Control & Data Acquisition System, Manufacturing Execution System, and Others), Component (Modular Terminal Blocks, Relays & Optocouplers, Surge Protectors, Marking Systems, Printing, Ferulles Cable Lugs, Handtools, Testers, Enclosure Products, PCB Connectors & Terminals, Heavy Duty Connectors, Analog Signal Conditioner, Electronic Housings, Power Supplies, Industrial Ethernet, and Remote IO), and End User (Automotive, Utility, Electronics & Semiconductors, and Mining): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." The report has offered an all-inclusive analysis of the global Industrial Controls Market taking into consideration all the crucial aspects like growth factors, constraints, market developments, top investment pockets, future prospects, and trends. At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth.
Industryhoustonmirror.com

How Toilet Paper Market is Expected to Reach $39.5 Billion by 2028

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Toilet Paper Market by Type, End Use, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028," The global toilet paper market size was valued at $26.0 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to reach $39.5 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The toilet paper industry is expected to exhibit an incremental revenue opportunity of $13.4 billion from 2020 to 2028.
Marketshoustonmirror.com

Do You Know : Alcohol Wipes Market Is Expected to Reach $1.13 Billion by 2030

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global alcohol wipes market was pegged at $568.0 million in 2020 and is estimated to hit $1.13 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.
BusinessMedagadget.com

Corporate Wellness Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 93 Billion at 7% CAGR by 2028 | Sales Projection, Regional Insights and Growth Outlook

Corporate Wellness Market Size, Trends and Growth Analysis by Service Type (Health Risk Assessment, Stress Management, Nutrition & Weight Management, Smoking Cessation, Fitness), Category (Fitness & Nutrition Consultant, Organization), End User- Forecast Till 2028. Corporate Wellness Market Overview. Global Corporate Wellness Market is expected reach USD 93.0 Billion at 7%...
Cell Phonesatlantanews.net

Worldwide Embedded Multimedia Card (eMMC) Market Size to Reach $11.53 Billion by 2028

Surge in adoption of embedded multimedia cards in the automotive industry, rise in demand from electronic devices, and high demand for integrated memory in mobile computing devices have boosted the growth of the global embedded multimedia card market. On the contrary, increase in development of Chromebooks is expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the coming years.
Businessnddist.com

IFF Selling Microbial Control Business for $1.3 Billion

NEW YORK — IFF announced Aug. 23 that it has entered into an agreement to sell its Microbial Control business unit to LANXESS, a specialty chemicals company that develops, manufactures and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals and plastics. The transaction is valued at $1.3 billion and the cash proceeds net of taxes and expenses will be primarily used to reduce outstanding debt.
EconomyRebel Yell

Biologic Imaging Contrast Agent Market Forecast & Opportunities, 2028 | Bracco, Bayer HealthCare, Hengrui Medicine, GE Healthcare, YRPG, BeiLu Pharma, Guerbet, Starry Pharmaceutical

Biologic Imaging is an imaging technique used in medical imaging. Contrast agents are the substances used to increase the contrast of fluids within the body in medical imaging. These substances absorb or even change external electromagnetism or ultrasound which emits radiations. With the increase in approvals of contrast agents, as well as technological advancements the biologic imaging contrast agent market is growing.
BusinessPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Lanxess to buy antimicrobial business from NYC company for $1.3 billion

Specialty chemicals-maker Lanxess has struck a deal to buy the microbial control business of New York City-based Flavors & Fragrances for about $1.3 billion. Lanxess, based in Germany with North American headquarters in Findlay, expects the acquisition to close in the second quarter of 2022, pending antitrust clearances. IFF Microbial...
HealthPosted by
EatThis

5 Warning Signs Delta is in Your Lungs

As a doctor, I know COVID-19 has revealed itself to be a master of disguise, all the more important with this "more transmissible" new Delta variant. Whereas some people can have it and have no idea they are infected, others end up in the Intensive Care Unit, unable to breathe and on a ventilator, since the virus targets the lungs. So what should we look out for? What are the signs our lung function is deteriorating?

Comments / 0

Community Policy