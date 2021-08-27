Cancel
Feds Approve Connecticut Plan For School Relief Money

By Connecticut Public Radio
Federal education officials have approved Connecticut’s plan for using federal pandemic relief funds to reopen the state’s K-12 schools for in-person learning while addressing the effects of lost instructional time during the pandemic. The U.S. Department of Education has also released the remaining $369 million in federal pandemic relief funds...

