2021 SLU Football Preseason Position Report 9: Safeties

By Press Release from SLU Athletics
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAMMOND---The Southeastern Louisiana University football team features a strong returning nucleus at the safety position heading into the 2021 season. All-Southland Conference performers Donniel Ward-Magee, who plays free safety for the Lions, and Jack Henderson, who mans the star position for SLU, are among a group that will be much more experienced in 2021. Justin Douglas, Alphonso Taylor, Justin Dumas, Matt Wright are among the Lions who return after gaining experience in the spring.

