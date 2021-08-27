2021 SLU Football Preseason Position Report 9: Safeties
HAMMOND---The Southeastern Louisiana University football team features a strong returning nucleus at the safety position heading into the 2021 season. All-Southland Conference performers Donniel Ward-Magee, who plays free safety for the Lions, and Jack Henderson, who mans the star position for SLU, are among a group that will be much more experienced in 2021. Justin Douglas, Alphonso Taylor, Justin Dumas, Matt Wright are among the Lions who return after gaining experience in the spring.
