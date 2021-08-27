Cancel
Columbus, GA

Retired Major and his son voice opinion on Afghanistan

By Michaela Leggett
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)- Two Army Veterans spoke with News 3 about their viewpoints on what is going on in Afghanistan. Back in July, President Joe Biden made the announcement that the military mission in Afghanistan will conclude on Aug. 31, 2021. Troops have begun traveling home from Afghanistan, leaving the Taliban in control again. Retired Major Jeff Struecker and his veteran son, Jacob Struecker said this was a heartbreaking moment.

