Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

American National Urges Claims Preparedness For Hurricane Ida

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 9 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Hurricane Ida approaches the Gulf Coast, American National Insurance Company strongly encourages its policyholders to prepare for the possibility of severe weather this weekend and into early next week.

If you are an American National policyholder:

There are several ways to report a claim (to ensure efficient claims service, check that your login credentials are up to date):

  1. Mobile: Use the AN Mobile app, available for free at the Apple App store or Google Play. An account is required.
  2. Online: Go to AmericanNational.com and login to your account. To create an account, go to AmericanNational.com > Customer Login > Personal Insurance - Log In > Register.
  3. Phone: Call the 24-hour claims hotline at 1.800.333.2860.
  4. Email: Claims@AmericanNational.com

Stay alert, stay safe:

Refer to the National Hurricane Center at www.nhc.noaa.gov for hurricane preparedness, weather tracking and additional updates.

Check your local area forecast and follow instructions from local authorities to protect yourself, your family and your property. Be sure to secure your home and property, follow your disaster plan and heed all storm warnings.

For more information on how to protect your property and loved ones, visit www.pciaa.net > Hurricane Ida .

About American National

American National Group, Inc. is the corporate parent of the American National companies, which include American National Insurance Company and its insurance affiliates. American National Insurance Company, founded in 1905 and headquartered in Galveston, Texas, is licensed in all states except New York. American National offers a broad line of products and services, which include life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness and certain commercial exposures. The American National companies operate in all 50 states.

American National established a dedicated property and casualty division in 1973 with American National Property and Casualty Company, Springfield, MO. This company serves 38 states not including NY. To better serve the unique insurance needs of the agricultural market, American National acquired the Farm Family group of insurance companies based in NY in 2001. For corporate and investor relations information, please visit American National's website at www.AmericanNational.com.

CONTACT: Jeff Mills, Executive Vice President-Chief Claims Officer417.887.4990, Ext. 2199jeff.mills@americannational.com

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
46K+
Post
173K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Mills
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Preparedness#Group Insurance#Casualty Insurance#Extreme Weather#Apple App#Google Play#Americannational Com#Customer Login#Farm Family#American National
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
Related
New Orleans, LATimes Daily

Hurricane Ida evacuees urged to return to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — With power due back for almost all of New Orleans by next week, Mayor LaToya Cantrell strongly encouraged residents who evacuated because of Hurricane Ida to begin returning home. But outside the city, the prospects of recovery appeared bleaker, with no timeline on power restoration and homes and businesses in tatters.
Environmentbostonnews.net

Attorney Jacob Karam Represents Hurricane Ida Survivors in Insurance Claims

Recovering Compensation for Losses Related to Hurricane Ida. Hurricane Ida made landfall in Port Fourchon, Louisiana, at approximately 12:55 pm (ET) on Sunday, August 29, 2021. Ida's arrival comes 16 years to the day after Hurricane Katrina devastated the area. Ida wreaked havoc as a dangerous Category 4 storm, battering the coast, leaving a life-threatening storm surge in its path and millions without power.
Topeka, KSKSNT

Local National Weather Service tracks Hurricane Ida

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Hurricane Ida has made landfall on the Gulf Coast of Louisiana with wind speeds as strong as 150 miles per hour and meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Topeka are able to track it. Weather officials in Topeka explain that the National Hurricane Center issues warnings...
Louisiana Statewearebreakingnews.com

Hurricane Ida Claims Second Fatality In Louisiana

A man who has drowned while traveling in his vehicle through a flooded road in New Orleans (USA) is the second fatality of the powerful Hurricane Ida, which made landfall last Sunday in southern Louisiana. The state Department of Health said Monday that the man, whom it did not identify, died near the I-10 freeway and West End Boulevard.
EnvironmentAugusta Free Press

SCC encourages businesses to plan now for natural disasters

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Natural disasters can take a major toll on businesses and sidetrack the best laid plans and projections. Many businesses do not reopen following a natural disaster and some fail within one year after disaster strikes. Whether you are an individual or a...
Reno, NVKOLO TV Reno

Preparing insurance in case of home destruction

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - September is National Preparedness Month. Tips are available to help with insurance processes. Insurance preparation can make a great difference when natural disasters happen. Some evacuees from these California wildfires may not have a home to return to. When this happens it is important to file...
Columbus, OHmeigsindypress.com

September is National Preparedness Month

COLUMBUS, Ohio – National Preparedness Month (NPM) is recognized annually in September to encourage family and community disaster planning for not only a month, but every day, throughout the year. This year also marks the 20th anniversary of 9/11, where a series of four coordinated terrorist attacks against the United States took place on American soil on September 11, 2001.
Businesstheeastcountygazette.com

US Sending Fourth Stimulus Checks of Over $600 to Selected Individuals

With the fourth round of stimulus checks already on their way out to selected individuals in some US states. This has left many Americans wondering whether they’ll get it or not. Day by day, it’s getting hard for Americans to survive through the increasing number of covid cases because of...
Real Estatenewsbrig.com

A shock is headed for the housing market

At the height of the pandemic, more than 7.2 million homeowners were in the mortgage forbearance program, which allows some borrowers to pause their payments. The economy has since posted one of the fastest recoveries in history. Now, just 1.7 million borrowers are enrolled in the forbearance program. But soon...
EconomyWDSU

What does insurance typically cover after flash flooding?

Video above: Many rescued from flooded homes in Louisiana have nothing to return to. The vast majority of Americans don't have flood insurance protection on homes and with the increasing ferociousness of storms, that can pose a problem. The comprehensive coverage part of auto insurance will cover damage from flash...
Economycrossroadstoday.com

Where to turn when a natural disaster upends your finances

Natural disasters can upend lives in an instant, but unwinding the financial damage can take many months. Still, those affected have many sources of help. Here’s how you can get help and be strategic with your resources as you begin to rebuild after a disaster. Deal with immediate needs first.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Baltimore Sun

COVID contributes to bump in insurance rates on Maryland health exchange

State regulators say the cost will rise in the coming year for many Marylanders who buy their own health insurance, largely a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The rates approved Friday are only for those who buy plans through the state’s health exchange or directly from a carrier under the program created by the Affordable Care Act. Most buying this coverage, known as Obamacare, do ...
Economybenefitspro.com

State regulators to target marketers of ACA coverage alternatives

Some state insurance regulators want to crack down on companies that market health insurance products that could serve as an alternative to major medical insurance. The National Association of Insurance Commissioners is setting up a working group that will look at marketing of products that may pay for some health care but that do not meet the Affordable Care Act requirements for major medical insurance.
EconomyPosted by
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...

Comments / 0

Community Policy