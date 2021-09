A preliminary docket for Columbia County Circuit Court Criminal Division has been released by the office of Circuit Judge David W. Talley Jr. Court will be held starting at 9 a.m. Thursday in the courtroom at the Columbia County Criminal Detention Facility in Magnolia. COVID-19 precautions will be strictly observed. Masks are to be worn inside the building. (Bring your mask with you). The number of persons admitted to the building will be limited. Seating will be designated. Appropriate social distancing will be expected.