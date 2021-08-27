Cancel
Firefighters work 10 hours to rescue deaf dog trapped in storm drain

Firefighters , police, and paramedics rescued a 15-year-old deaf dog stuck in a storm drain in Arlington , Texas .

The dog, named Zoey, fell down into a storm drain around Kelly Elliott Road and Bretts Court on 19 August and was trapped for two days. Zoey’s barks were heard throughout the neighbourhood but it was challenging to locate her because she’s deaf and doesn’t respond to calls.

"So we’re calling out to her, calling out to her, of course knowing it’s not any good but you can’t help it,” Andrea Tankersley, the dog’s owner, told WFFA.

After being located, the rescuers started to break ground on the street.

Starting before noon on 21 August, it took 11 hours to dig through the ground and pull out Zoey. While the rescue crew was digging, there was a camera recording to ensure she was safe during the process.

Ms Tankersley said even though the dog was safe, she was breathing heavily, hot and tired.

Zoey was covered in mud when rescued from the storm drain but she had no broken bones or bruises.

Throughout the 10-hour rescue mission, community members showed support by buying pizza and water. One boy offered his skateboard to help ease the dog up from the drain.

Kristi Weil, a police officer involved in the removal, appreciated the community support. “There have been cheers of joy, and tears, when Zoey was rescued. And I love seeing the community turn out and cheer a successful end to this,” she told WFFA.

