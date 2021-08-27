Cancel
Brown County, OH

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brown, Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Hamilton, Warren by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-27 18:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Brown; Butler; Clermont; Clinton; Hamilton; Warren The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Hamilton County in southwestern Ohio Southeastern Butler County in southwestern Ohio Northern Clermont County in southwestern Ohio Northwestern Brown County in southwestern Ohio Warren County in southwestern Ohio Southwestern Clinton County in southwestern Ohio * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 626 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Morrow, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Mason, Lebanon, Sharonville, Monroe, Blue Ash, Loveland, Reading, Montgomery, Madeira, Milford, Deer Park, Blanchester, West Chester, Terrace Park, Batavia, Morrow, Camp Dennison, Highpoint, Remington and Concorde Hills. This includes the following Interstates I-71 in Ohio between mile markers 12 and 41. I-75 in Ohio between mile markers 21 and 29. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

