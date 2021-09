“Your truck looks so tiny!” I stuck my head out the door to see why my girlfriend was laughing. She had arrived with her 2020 Ford Ranger rental and parked it next to my 1988 F-150. I had to admit that the new Ranger was bigger in almost every dimension. But, as much as the Ranger impressed me that weekend, it did not drive or park like the 1980s compact trucks I grew up with. So I was unsurprised when Ford slotted the Maverick in below the Ranger: Compact trucks are the perfect tool for tons of jobs. Here are four of the best new, true compact trucks.