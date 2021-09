Kyle Shanahan has yet to officially name a starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers. While I suspect it will be Jimmy Garoppolo, especially since Trey Lance is nursing a chipped finger, Shanahan has cited that he doesn’t see an advantage in coming out and naming one. Not a bad tactic to use to keep the Detroit Lions on their heels, but what is a bad tactic is rolling out Garoppolo as the starter for the entire season.