Dallas Mavericks waive second-year guard Nate Hinton

By SportsDay Staff
Dallas News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the same day the Mavericks introduced their new offseason acquisitions, they bid farewell to a member of their roster. The Mavs announced Friday that they have waived second-year guard Nate Hinton. Hinton joined the Mavs as an undrafted two-way player last season after two years collegiately with Houston. Hinton...

