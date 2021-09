FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. The final 2021 preseason games are here. Training camp is coming to a close. That means the real-deal fantasy football season is just around the corner. If you’re like me, then you have a few fantasy football drafts this weekend. You may have a few next weekend but haven’t had much time to pay attention to the tail-end of training camp. Whatever the reason, read on below for last-minute news blurbs out of every NFC training camp. Don’t enter your draft without every possible piece of information available to you.