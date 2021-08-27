Looking for love in the USA? This NYC borough comes out on top, dating app says
New data from the dating app Match found that Brooklyn is the nation’s best place to meet people serious about finding love. “[Brooklynites] really have full lives, different hobbies and interests, but [they’re] still making love a priority above all,” Rachel DeAlto, chief dating expert for Match, told The Post of the report, which tabulated that a greater percentage of Brooklyn users put wording about “searching for love and a serious relationship” on their profile than in any of the other 99 metro areas surveyed.nypost.com
