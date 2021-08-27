Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Savannah, GA

‘I’m done, it’s not worth it’: SCCPSS bus driver breaks silence on COVID handling

By Kalyn Jackson
WSAV-TV
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A bus driver for the Savannah-Chatham County School System says some drivers have reached their breaking point. “I’m done, it’s not worth it. It’s not worth contracting COVID because of the lack of not letting me know anything,” said the driver, who wished to remain anonymous. “They are still piling these kids on the bus; these kids are still in school around other people. It’s not worth it at all.”

www.wsav.com

Comments / 75

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Savannah, GA
Traffic
Chatham County, GA
Traffic
Local
Georgia Health
City
Savannah, GA
County
Chatham County, GA
Chatham County, GA
Coronavirus
Savannah, GA
Health
Savannah, GA
Coronavirus
Chatham County, GA
Health
Local
Georgia Coronavirus
Local
Georgia Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Bus Driver#Sccpss#Covid#Wsav
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Brazil tells 4 EPL players for Argentina to quarantine now

Four of Argentina’s players from the English Premier League were ordered to quarantine by Brazil’s health agency ahead of the World Cup qualifier between the South American rivals later Sunday. The four players were still seen getting on the Argentina team bus ahead of the game. Brazil’s health agency had...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to decline to block a restrictive Texas abortion law is rattling lawmakers in Washington and prompting the Biden administration to look for legal avenues that it says would protect women’s rights. Lawmakers and administration officials expressed concerns over the new law, which took effect...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
CNN

Pete Buttigieg and husband Chasten announce the birth of their adopted children

(CNN) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten announced the birth of their son and daughter on Saturday. "Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we're becoming parents," the Biden Cabinet secretary posted on social media. "We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family."

Comments / 0

Community Policy