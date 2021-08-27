Mid-South Food Bank hosts its largest food giveaway ever

While ready to feed thousands of people on Friday, the Mid-South Food Bank is also sending a statement about food insecurity in the Mid-South.

The Mid-South Food Bank, which celebrates 40 years of services, hosted a city-wide feeding event on Friday at the Mid-South Coliseum. It was the largest single-day event in the food bank’s four decades.

During the event, the food bank prepared to feed 5,000 families. Each household g0t approximately 100 pounds of food. The Bare Needs Diaper Bank also handed out diapers, feminine products, and wipes.

While the goal is to feed thousands, the food bank said they also want to raise awareness about food insecurity in the Mid-South. According to the food bank, more than 15% of people living in the Mid-South are food insecure.

The food giveaway began at 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. It was first come, first serve and drive-up only.

People were asked to register in advance, but people could also register on-site.

Because the state provided funding for the food, the giveaway was only for Tennessee residents. People were asked to bring a photo ID or bill for proof of residency.

The food is also for those that need it, people that are living beneath the poverty line.