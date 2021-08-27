Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Marine officer claims to be 'relieved of duty' over viral message to military leaders over Afghanistan

By Misty Severi
Posted by 
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Qrrr_0bfCMb3y00


A Marine officer claims he was "relieved of duty" after going viral in a video demanding accountability from military leadership after the deadly attack at the Kabul airport amid evacuations capping a 20-year war in Afghanistan.

Stuart Scheller, a lieutenant colonel, made the announcement in a social media post on Friday, noting he understands and respects why he would be removed for such an outburst.

"To all my friends across the social networks. I have been relieved for cause based on a lack of trust and confidence as of 14:30 today," he said on Facebook.

"My chain of command is doing exactly what I would do ... if I were in their shoes," Scheller continued . "I appreciate the opportunities AITB command provided. To all the news agencies asking for interviews ... I will not be making any statements other than what's on my social platforms until I exit the Marine Corps."


It's unclear what Scheller's status was as of Friday evening or whether he was fired. The Marine Corps did not immediately return the Washington Examiner's request for comment.

Scheller, who says he served in the Marines for 17 years and identified himself as the battalion commander for the Advanced Infantry Training Battalion, posted the video in question on the internet Thursday evening.

In it, he demanded accountability for the explosion outside Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport on Thursday that led to the deaths of 13 U.S. service members, including 11 Marines. The attack, for which an Islamic State affiliate claimed responsibility, took place as U.S. forces wrap up evacuations of U.S. citizens and Afghan allies from Afghanistan following a Taliban takeover and collapse of the U.S.-backed Afghan government.

Scheller also said he knew one of the Marines who died in the explosion.

MARINE BATTALION COMMANDER CALLS OUT SENIOR LEADERS FOR AFGHANISTAN FAILURES IN VIRAL RANT

"The reason people are so upset on social media right now is not because the Marine on the battlefield let someone down," Scheller said in the viral video. "People are upset because their senior leaders let them down. And none of them are raising their hands and accepting accountability or saying, 'We messed this up.'"

He went on to say people may have died in vain if the government and the military leaders did not hold themselves accountable and admit it botched the operation. President Joe Biden and his administration have expressed remorse over the loss of life but stressed the evacuations would continue with a strict Aug. 31 pullout deadline.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"America has many issues ... but it’s my home … It’s where my three sons will become men. America is still the light shining in a fog of chaos," Scheller said at the end of his post on Friday. "When my Marine Corps career comes to an end, I look forward to a new beginning. My life's purpose is to make America the most lethal and effective foreign diplomacy instrument. While my days of hand to hand violence may be ending ... I see a new light on the horizon."

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 1

WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
134K+
Followers
49K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Service#Marines#Aitb#The Marine Corps#The Washington Examiner#Islamic#Taliban
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Foreign Policystardem.com

Harris wants Biden to resign over Afghanistan chaos, Kabul attacks

EASTON — U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., is very critical of President Joe Biden on Afghanistan. Harris joined some conservative Republicans in calling for Biden to step down after 13 U.S. troops and at least 50 Afghans were killed in terror attacks near the Kabul airport. Harris represents the Eastern Shore and is a frequent conservative critic of Biden.
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

Here's What The U.S. Military Left Behind At Kabul Airport

Aircraft, vehicles, and at least two defense systems able to shoot down rockets and artillery shells are just some of what was not airlifted out. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. The U.S. military has now withdrawn entirely from Afghanistan after nearly 20 years of operations in the country. As...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Hillary Clinton has been arranging charter flights out of Afghanistan for at-risk women, reports say

Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, who previously warned of the “huge consequences” of withdrawing US troops from Afghanistan, has now reportedly attempted to charter flights out of the country for the country’s at-risk women.Ms Clinton and her team have been trying to aid potential Taliban targets in leaving the country, which swiftly fell to the militant group in mid August following the withdrawal of US troops, The New York Times reported.As the Taliban took over the country’s major cities, dramatic scenes saw thousands of people surrounding Kabul airport in an attempt to escape life under the group’s rule.And as it...
Militarywashingtonnewsday.com

Uzbekistan shoots down a military plane fleeing Afghanistan.

Uzbekistan shoots down a military plane fleeing Afghanistan. According to the Associated Press, Uzbekistan’s air defense system confirmed that it shot down an Afghan military plane attempting to enter its airspace unlawfully on Sunday. The assassination took occurred in the country’s southeast, in Surkhandarya, where the country shares a border...
U.S. Politicsmediaite.com

Gripping Interview of American Woman Trapped in Afghanistan Despite Reaching Out to Biden State Dept: ‘What Hope Am I Supposed to Have Now?’

In an exclusive interview with Voice of America (VOA), a 24-year-old pregnant newlywed and California native recounts some of her incredible story of attempted escape during the fall of Afghanistan, and the Taliban’s armed answer to her American passport. Before the deadline for exit, White House press secretary Jen Psaki...
MilitaryNew York Post

Widow of first American killed in Afghanistan war slams Joe Biden

The widow of the first US casualty of the Afghanistan war is slamming President Biden’s “defiant stance,” with the evacuations in Kabul marked by scenes of violence and chaos as thousands of Americans and allies try to flee the Taliban. Ex-CIA officer Shannon Spann, whose CIA agent husband, Mike Spann,...
MilitaryPopular Mechanics

In a Warning to the Taliban, U.S. Fighter Jets Are Buzzing Kabul

U.S. fighter jets have reportedly begun buzzing Kabul at night and in the early morning. The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) is calling the flights "routine," and says they will last until the evacuation mission has ended. These flights remind everyone on the ground that American airpower is still overhead...

Comments / 0

Community Policy