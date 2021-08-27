Cancel
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvanians who had personal information exposed in contact tracing data breach no longer suing

By Rick Earle, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 9 days ago
The Pennsylvania Health Department has been dismissed from a federal lawsuit including Insight Global, the company responsible.

Insight Global is now the only defendant named in that lawsuit.

Target 11 broke the story in April that personal information of more than 70,000 Pennsylvania residents involved in COVID-19 contact tracing had been compromised. Insight Global blamed it on employees who they say failed to secure the data.

Our exclusive investigation led to major changes and the state ultimately terminated the $30 million contract with Insight Global.

Some of the victims filed a class action lawsuit against Insight Global and the Pennsylvania Health Department, but the plaintiffs have agreed to dismiss the health department.

Target 11 contacted the state health department for a comment and has not heard back.

