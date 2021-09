Mercyhurst announced Friday the addition of Matt Nicholson to the Lakers’ men’s hockey coaching staff. “We are all very excited to have Matt join our Mercyhurst hockey family,” Mercyhurst head coach Rick Gotkin said in a statement. “He brings a tremendous amount of experience, working knowledge, and above all professionalism to our team. Having head coaching experience in the North American Hockey League as well as serving on the coaching staffs at Adrian College, Robert Morris University and Niagara University has prepared him very well to make a seamless transition into our program.