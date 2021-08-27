Cancel
Bucks County Man Ryan Samsel Indicted For Allegedly Assaulting Police Officer During Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 9 days ago

LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A Bucks County man is accused of assaulting a police officer during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Federal prosecutors said that 37-year-old Ryan Samsel of Levittown was indicted earlier this week on several offenses including assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds among and related offenses.

Prosecutors say Samsel was seen on video pushing and pulling barricades on the Capitol’s west side when he, along with several other rioters, knocked over a U.S. Capitol police officer. Authorities say the police officer suffered a head injury as a result of his head hitting the ground.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BFwuc_0bfCJiza00

(Credit: U.S. State Attorney’s Office District of Columbia)

According to prosecutors, Samsel also attempted to take a riot shield from another Capitol police officer in another incident.

Samsel was arrested on Jan. 30, according to prosecutors.

Authorities say more than 570 people from all across the country have been arrested in connection to the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6 in the seven months since.

The investigation into the Capitol riots remains active and ongoing.

