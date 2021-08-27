Cancel
Republic County, KS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Republic, Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-27 17:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Republic; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN REPUBLIC AND NORTHWESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 522 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mahaska, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Narka and Mahaska. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Washington County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Washington County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 16:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-05 00:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Washington County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of through 1245 AM MDT At 1231 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lone Star, or 13 miles north of Yuma, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lone Star. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 12:58:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 13:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cochise A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM MST FOR WEST CENTRAL COCHISE COUNTY At 1252 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Tombstone, or 14 miles northeast of Sierra Vista, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tombstone, Fairbank and Charleston. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Socorro County, NMweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Socorro by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 16:56:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-05 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Heavy rains from severe thunderstorms can produce sudden and dangerous flows in arroyos, ditches and over low water crossings. Do not attempt to drive through areas where water covers the roadway. Target Area: Socorro The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Socorro County in central New Mexico * Until 530 PM MDT. * At 456 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 19 miles south of Bosque Del Apache Refuge, or 36 miles south of Socorro, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Socorro County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Washington County, MSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 01:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central East Carroll Parish, south central Washington and northwestern Issaquena Counties through 615 PM CDT At 532 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Shelburn, or near Lake Providence, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Lake Providence, Shelburn, Fitler, Grace, Glen Allan and Mayersville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Graham County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Graham by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 16:26:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Graham FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR CENTRAL GRAHAM COUNTY At 426 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated that thunderstorms earlier had produced very heavy rainfall, with between 1 and 2 inches of rain occurring in the warning area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Safford, Thatcher, Solomon, Safford Regional Airport, Roper Lake State Park, Central and Swift Trail Junction. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Graham County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Graham, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 17:01:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Graham; Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Graham County in southeastern Arizona Northeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 600 PM MST. * At 501 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Aravaipa Canyon Wilderness to near Dudleyville to near Kearny to 13 miles southeast of Superior, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Mammoth, Kearny, Dudleyville, Aravaipa Canyon Wilderness, Kelvin and San Carlos Reservoir. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Holt County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Holt by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 07:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Holt A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL HOLT COUNTY At 744 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northeast of O`Neill, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Page and Opportunity. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Graham County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Graham, Greenlee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 14:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 15:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Graham; Greenlee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MST FOR CENTRAL GRAHAM AND WEST CENTRAL GREENLEE COUNTIES At 255 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Morenci to 13 miles north of Safford Regional Airport to 15 miles north of Thatcher, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Clifton and Morenci. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 12:53:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 13:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cochise A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM MST FOR WEST CENTRAL COCHISE COUNTY At 1252 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Tombstone, or 14 miles northeast of Sierra Vista, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tombstone, Fairbank and Charleston. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Greenlee County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Greenlee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 15:24:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 16:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Greenlee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MST FOR CENTRAL GRAHAM AND WEST CENTRAL GREENLEE COUNTIES At 255 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Morenci to 13 miles north of Safford Regional Airport to 15 miles north of Thatcher, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Clifton and Morenci. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Graham County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Graham by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 14:45:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 15:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Graham A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MST FOR CENTRAL GRAHAM AND WEST CENTRAL GREENLEE COUNTIES At 255 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Morenci to 13 miles north of Safford Regional Airport to 15 miles north of Thatcher, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Clifton and Morenci. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Graham County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Graham by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 14:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 15:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Graham A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MST FOR CENTRAL GRAHAM AND WEST CENTRAL GREENLEE COUNTIES At 255 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Morenci to 13 miles north of Safford Regional Airport to 15 miles north of Thatcher, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Clifton and Morenci. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 16:12:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pima A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MST FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA COUNTY At 413 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Catalina Foothills, or near Tucson, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tucson, Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Casas Adobes, Drexel Heights, Flowing Wells, Tanque Verde, South Tucson, Tortolita, Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Catalina State Park, Catalina Foothills, Saguaro National Park West, Tucson Estates, Picture Rocks, Dove Mountain and Seven Falls. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Cimarron County, OKweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cimarron by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 18:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cimarron A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN CIMARRON COUNTY At 604 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Felt, or 17 miles southwest of Boise City, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Felt and Wheeless. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cochise, Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 14:45:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 15:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cochise; Pima A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM MST FOR EAST CENTRAL PIMA AND WESTERN COCHISE COUNTIES At 244 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of Vail over Interstate 10, or 15 miles west of Benson, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Vail and Corona De Tucson. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 16:14:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 16:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pima A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MST FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA COUNTY At 413 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Catalina Foothills, or near Tucson, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tucson, Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Casas Adobes, Drexel Heights, Flowing Wells, Tanque Verde, South Tucson, Tortolita, Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Catalina State Park, Catalina Foothills, Saguaro National Park West, Tucson Estates, Picture Rocks, Dove Mountain and Seven Falls. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Graham County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Graham by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 16:03:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 16:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Graham A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MST FOR CENTRAL GRAHAM COUNTY At 401 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Roper Lake State Park, or near Safford, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 348 PM, a wind gust to 68 mph was reported at Safford Airport. Other gusts near 60 mph were also reported around the area. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Safford, Thatcher, Solomon, Roper Lake State Park, Safford Regional Airport, Central and Swift Trail Junction. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 16:30:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona * Until 515 PM MST. * At 429 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near central and western Tucson, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Tucson, Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes, Drexel Heights, Flowing Wells, Tanque Verde, South Tucson, Tortolita, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Catalina Foothills, Tucson International Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Gove County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gove, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 18:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gove; Sheridan The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Sheridan County in northwestern Kansas North central Gove County in west central Kansas * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 653 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles north of Grinnell, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Grainfield and Grinnell. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 84 and 100. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Wichita County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Wichita by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 17:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Wichita FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL WICHITA COUNTY At 553 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Leoti. Dispatch has reported 0.51 inches in 15 minutes FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

