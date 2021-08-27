Special Weather Statement issued for Austin, Colorado, Wharton by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-27 16:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Austin; Colorado; Wharton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Colorado, northern Wharton and central Austin Counties through 600 PM CDT At 523 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northeast of Eagle Lake, moving west at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Sealy, Columbus and Eagle Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPHalerts.weather.gov
