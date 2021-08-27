Cancel
Republic County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Republic, Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-27 17:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Republic; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN REPUBLIC AND NORTHWESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 522 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mahaska, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Narka and Mahaska. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

