How Hard Is It To Get Your TSA Pre-Check?

A Keeper? Amazing? When you've hit the significant other lottery and are lucky enough to find the person that always goes the extra mile to make you feel like royalty--gotta hold on for dear life! We wondered how many people that listen to the morning show think their partner in life deserves a trophy, and what exactly they deserve it FOR. There are all sorts of angles here. It could be that he gets up extra early and cooks breakfast for everyone before work and school--or makes lunches for the kids and takes them to school so you can sleep in. It could be that she surprises you on the regular with your favorite dish or a small trip she's planned.... Relationships are hard work and it takes both parties to put the effort in!