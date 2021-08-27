Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cerro Gordo County, IA

Tornado Warning issued for Cerro Gordo by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-27 17:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Cerro Gordo The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Cerro Gordo County in north central Iowa * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 524 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Sheffield, or 13 miles north of Hampton, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Rockwell around 535 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockwell, IA
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Cars
County
Cerro Gordo County, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado Warning#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to decline to block a restrictive Texas abortion law is rattling lawmakers in Washington and prompting the Biden administration to look for legal avenues that it says would protect women’s rights. Lawmakers and administration officials expressed concerns over the new law, which took effect...
Posted by
CNN

Pete Buttigieg and husband Chasten announce the birth of their adopted children

(CNN) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten announced the birth of their son and daughter on Saturday. "Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we're becoming parents," the Biden Cabinet secretary posted on social media. "We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family."

Comments / 0

Community Policy