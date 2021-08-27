Tornado Warning issued for Cerro Gordo by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 17:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Cerro Gordo The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Cerro Gordo County in north central Iowa * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 524 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Sheffield, or 13 miles north of Hampton, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Rockwell around 535 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN