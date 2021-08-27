Flood Advisory issued for Richmond by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-27 16:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Richmond FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 630 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR RICHMOND (STATEN ISLAND) COUNTY The threat for widespread flooding increased over southern portions of advisory area. Therefore the Flood Advisory had been replaced by a Flood Warning. Please refer to that bulletin for more information.alerts.weather.gov
