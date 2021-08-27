Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Staten Island, NY

Flood Advisory issued for Richmond by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-27 16:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Richmond FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 630 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR RICHMOND (STATEN ISLAND) COUNTY The threat for widespread flooding increased over southern portions of advisory area. Therefore the Flood Advisory had been replaced by a Flood Warning. Please refer to that bulletin for more information.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Staten Island, NY
County
Staten Island, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#The Flood Advisory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Willard Scott, weatherman on NBC’s ‘Today’ show, dies at 87

NEW YORK (AP) — Willard Scott, the beloved weatherman who charmed viewers of NBC’s “Today” show with his self-deprecating humor and cheerful personality, has died. He was 87. His successor on the morning news show, Al Roker, announced that Scott died peacefully Saturday morning surrounded by family. An NBC Universal...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to decline to block a restrictive Texas abortion law is rattling lawmakers in Washington and prompting the Biden administration to look for legal avenues that it says would protect women’s rights. Lawmakers and administration officials expressed concerns over the new law, which took effect...
Posted by
CNN

Pete Buttigieg and husband Chasten announce the birth of their adopted children

(CNN) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten announced the birth of their son and daughter on Saturday. "Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we're becoming parents," the Biden Cabinet secretary posted on social media. "We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family."

Comments / 0

Community Policy