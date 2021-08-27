Cancel
Cerro Gordo County, IA

Tornado Warning issued for Cerro Gordo by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-27 17:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Cerro Gordo The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Cerro Gordo County in north central Iowa * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 523 PM CDT, a tornado producing storm was located near Mason City, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic storm will be near Nora Springs around 540 PM CDT. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

alerts.weather.gov

