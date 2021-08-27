Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 17:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Washington THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN WASHINGTON COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 530 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. Heavy rain and some locally gusty winds below severe criteria may still be possible as the storm continues.