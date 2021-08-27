Cancel
Blue Earth County, MN

COVID death in Blue Earth County, more than 1,900 new infections

By Southern Minnesota News
Southern Minnesota News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA person from Blue Earth County has died of COVID-19, according to the Minnesota Department of Health, as close to 2,000 new infections were recorded Friday. The fatality involved a person in their early 70’s; the 47th death of the pandemic in Blue Earth County, according to MDH. It was also the second death in Blue Earth County this week; the first was Wednesday and also involved a person in their 70’s. The death was one of six Friday, which brought Minnesota’s death toll to 7,799. The ages of those who died ranged from 60’s to 80’s.

