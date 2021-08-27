Eridson Garcia Wins Big: Winfred Harris, Vaughn Alexander Fight To a Draw
Houston boxer Eridson Garcia (14-0, 9 KOs) remained undefeated and captured the vacant North American Boxing Federation (NABF) Super Featherweight Championship, winning the main event last night on the latest installment of RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS, presented by Roy Jones Jr. (RJJ) Boxing in association with Next Up Fight and the World Cup Boxing Series, at Humble Civic Center, Humble, Texas.www.boxingscene.com
