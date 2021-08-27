Charges: Fleeing drunk driver crashed in Nicollet County

COURTLAND — A repeat drunken driver crashed into a power pole while fleeing police through rural Nicollet County, charges say.

Kevin Charles Haugh, 44, of Shakopee, nearly staggered into live power lines after he crashed Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

He was charged Friday in Nicollet County District Court with felony fleeing police, misdemeanor DWI and reckless driving, and gross misdemeanor driving after license cancellation and obstructing the legal process.

According to the court complaint:

The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office received two driving complaints about Haugh around 4:45 p.m. One 911 caller said it appeared a red van had crashed into a road-closed sign at County Roads 12 and 21 north of Courtland. Another caller reported a red van with front-end damage was driving erratically, going 90 to 100 mph on Highway 14.

A sheriff’s sergeant located the van on County Road 15 traveling about 90 mph. The driver did not stop and was straying out of the lane. Haugh lost control at a curve, went into a ditch and hit a power pole that fell across the road.

For about five minutes Haugh refused orders to get out of the van. When he got out, he nearly staggered into downed live power lines.

Haugh smelled of alcohol and refused to take a breathalyzer. Results are still pending blood samples taken after he arrived at River’s Edge Hospital in St. Peter. The ambulance crew reported Haugh told them he had drunk a 1.75-liter bottle of vodka.

Haugh had been released Wednesday from the Brown County Detox Center. He had a blood alcohol concentration of over 0.50 when he arrived.

He has three prior convictions for driving while intoxicated and his license had been revoked.