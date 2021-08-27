Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nicollet County, MN

Charges: Fleeing drunk driver crashed in Nicollet County

By Kristine Goodrich kgoodrich@mankatofreepress.com
Posted by 
The Free Press
The Free Press
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SDPJd_0bfCGtLi00

COURTLAND — A repeat drunken driver crashed into a power pole while fleeing police through rural Nicollet County, charges say.

Kevin Charles Haugh, 44, of Shakopee, nearly staggered into live power lines after he crashed Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

He was charged Friday in Nicollet County District Court with felony fleeing police, misdemeanor DWI and reckless driving, and gross misdemeanor driving after license cancellation and obstructing the legal process.

According to the court complaint:

The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office received two driving complaints about Haugh around 4:45 p.m. One 911 caller said it appeared a red van had crashed into a road-closed sign at County Roads 12 and 21 north of Courtland. Another caller reported a red van with front-end damage was driving erratically, going 90 to 100 mph on Highway 14.

A sheriff’s sergeant located the van on County Road 15 traveling about 90 mph. The driver did not stop and was straying out of the lane. Haugh lost control at a curve, went into a ditch and hit a power pole that fell across the road.

For about five minutes Haugh refused orders to get out of the van. When he got out, he nearly staggered into downed live power lines.

Haugh smelled of alcohol and refused to take a breathalyzer. Results are still pending blood samples taken after he arrived at River’s Edge Hospital in St. Peter. The ambulance crew reported Haugh told them he had drunk a 1.75-liter bottle of vodka.

Haugh had been released Wednesday from the Brown County Detox Center. He had a blood alcohol concentration of over 0.50 when he arrived.

He has three prior convictions for driving while intoxicated and his license had been revoked.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Free Press

The Free Press

Mankato, MN
1K+
Followers
246
Post
437K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Free Press

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Nicollet County, MN
Local
Minnesota Traffic
Nicollet County, MN
Accidents
City
Shakopee, MN
Nicollet County, MN
Traffic
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Courtland, MN
Nicollet County, MN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Drunk Driving#Drunk Driver#Drunken Driving#Reckless Driving#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to decline to block a restrictive Texas abortion law is rattling lawmakers in Washington and prompting the Biden administration to look for legal avenues that it says would protect women’s rights. Lawmakers and administration officials expressed concerns over the new law, which took effect...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
CNN

Pete Buttigieg and husband Chasten announce the birth of their adopted children

(CNN) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten announced the birth of their son and daughter on Saturday. "Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we're becoming parents," the Biden Cabinet secretary posted on social media. "We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family."

Comments / 0

Community Policy