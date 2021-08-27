Stillwater emerges as a hot spot for new residential construction

Albany Financial Group is pleased to announce that A.J. Amato Wealth Management has joined AFG's financial planning and investment management practice. This affiliation, which now marks seven lead advisors at AFG, allows both A.J.'s firm and AFG to grow in scale from a knowledge and efficiency standpoint. A.J. Amato, CPA, CFP® brings nearly 40 years experience in the financial services industry, including the past 14 years as the principal owner of A.J. Amato Wealth Management, which currently services more than $235 million in assets. A.J. and his team will join Albany Financial’s office at 80 Wolf Road this fall. Until then, they will continue to operate out of their current Albany location at 14 Columbia Circle Drive. Albany Financial Group, under this new affiliation, will now oversee more than $1.2 billion in assets. "Albany Financial Group has maintained the mindset of and taken pride in avoiding growth for the sake of growth over the years," said Len Valletta, Principal of Albany Financial Group. "With A.J. joining our practice, it marks the first advisor to link since 2012. That said, I've been fortunate enough to have long-lasting, positive relationships with the advisors in our office for years. That relationship has carried through with A.J., even before he was associated with AFG,” Len said. "We warmly welcome A.J. and know he'll be a great fit to the culture and philosophy we express to our clients on a daily basis."