Red Sox May Have To ‘Speed Up The Process’ Of Danny Santana’s Rehab Assignment
Danny Santana has been making progress in his rehab assignment from a groin injury he sustained July 21 against the Toronto Blue Jays, but things may pick up just a bit. Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora on Friday revealed Kiké Hernández tested positive for COVID-19 and will be out for “an extended period.” Christian Arroyo was deemed a close contact and is also unavailable. It’s unclear when either will return.nesn.com
