NASCAR Great Wendell Scott FINALLY Getting His Trophy
After almost 58 years, the late Wendell Scott can rest easy. On Friday night, in Daytona Beach, NASCAR spoke at length about the importance of presenting the Hall of Fame driver’s family a replica of the trophy he never received after winning the 1963 Cup Series race at Speedway Park in Jacksonville, Florida. The presentation will be Saturday, shortly before the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway.www.autoweek.com
