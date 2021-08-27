Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

NNU: The Nurse Staffing Shortage is Driven by Hospital Industry Policies

dailynurse.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNational Nurses United asserts that the United States is not experiencing a nursing shortage, only a shortage of nurses willing to risk their licenses or the safety of their patients by working under the unsafe conditions the hospital industry has created. By deliberately refusing to staff our nation’s hospital units with enough nurses to safely and optimally care for patients, the hospital industry has driven nurses away from direct patient care. When we add the complete failure by the hospital industry to protect the health and safety of nurses and patients during the Covid pandemic, many nurses have made the difficult decision to stop providing hands-on nursing care in order to protect themselves, their nursing licenses, their families, and their patients.

dailynurse.com

Comments / 93

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing Care#Hospital Administrators#Nursing Shortage#Nursing Staff#Nursing Schools#National Nurses United#Nnu#Understaff#Rn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Public Healthkrcu.org

Why Are So Many Healthcare Workers Unvaccinated?

Late last year, healthcare workers were among the first to have access to COVID-19 vaccines. Many quickly signed up for their shots, but some did not. Ten months later, a substantial number of healthcare workers across the country remain unvaccinated, by choice. At the end of May, long after vaccines...
Health ServicesMcKnight's

BREAKING 2: It’s official: Nursing homes must vaccinate employees or lose Medicaid, Medicare funding

President Joe Biden announced late Wednesday afternoon that U.S. nursing homes must use workers vaccinated against COVID-19 or risk losing vital Medicare and Medicaid funding. Providers immediately criticized the announcement for not including other healthcare sectors in the mandate. “Vaccination mandates for healthcare personnel should be applied to all healthcare...
Health Servicesazpm.org

Banner ICUs filling, but not with COVID patients

The new tower at Banner University Medical Center opened on April 22, 2019. Arizona's largest health care provider is seeing a surge in intensive care cases. Banner Health's chief clinical officer, Dr. Marjorie Bessel, says the regional hospital chain is seeing rising patient loads in its intensive care units, but few of those patients have COVID.
Public HealthStar-Tribune

Wyoming Hospital Association urges vaccines for hospital, nursing home workers

The Wyoming Hospital Association is urging staff at the state’s hospitals and nursing homes to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The message comes as the number of COVID-19 patients in Wyoming hospitals continues to grow. As of Friday, the state’s hospitals were collectively treating 178 COVID patients, the highest number recorded since Dec. 14.
Tulsa, OKnews9.com

Nursing Shortage Impacting Some Tulsa Hospitals

A nursing shortage has impacted hospitals for several years but has gotten worse during the pandemic. St. Francis for example has had to hire travel nurses and have bids out for more. Now, nursing schools like Tulsa Tech are working to fix the issue. The school is training the next generation of nurses.
Nevada StateFox5 KVVU

Nursing shortage in Nevada hospitals may redirect ambulances

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada hospitals are seeing a severe shortage of nurses, and some northern Nevada hospitals are nearly out of staffed beds for patients. State health officials said Thursday that Nevada, like much of the country, is grappling with a nursing shortage. Nevada had a shortage of nurses...
Indiana Statewbaa.org

Indiana Hospitals Brace For ‘Impending Doom’ Of Nurse Shortage

As COVID-19 cases climb amid the rapidly spreading delta variant, overburdened health care workers and short-staffed hospitals are experiencing the effects of the latest surge. In Indiana, statewide availability of intensive care unit beds and ventilators is not critical — especially compared to other states. However, some in the industry...
Laredo, TXkgns.tv

Dr. Cigarroa responds to question on hospital nursing shortages

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo continues to have a nursing shortage at both Laredo hospitals.  . A big reason for that is a 40% drop in nurses as many left to work temporarily for FEMA when the COVID numbers were high around the state and country. During an interview with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy