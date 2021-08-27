Marilyn Manson Will Reportedly Be Featured On Kanye West's "DONDA"
Kanye West's third DONDA release party went down in Chicago on Thursday night and while fans were expecting a classic, they ended up getting a revised version of the album in which Kid Cudi, Pusha T, and Jay Z were nowhere to be found. For many, this was very disappointing, especially when you consider how Jay's verse was replaced by a DaBaby feature.DaBaby hasn't been the most popular man in the world as of late, and some felt like his inclusion was a bit distasteful.www.hotnewhiphop.com
