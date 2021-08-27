Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Marilyn Manson Will Reportedly Be Featured On Kanye West's "DONDA"

By Alexander Cole
hotnewhiphop.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKanye West's third DONDA release party went down in Chicago on Thursday night and while fans were expecting a classic, they ended up getting a revised version of the album in which Kid Cudi, Pusha T, and Jay Z were nowhere to be found. For many, this was very disappointing, especially when you consider how Jay's verse was replaced by a DaBaby feature.DaBaby hasn't been the most popular man in the world as of late, and some felt like his inclusion was a bit distasteful.

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kid Cudi
Person
Marilyn Manson
Person
Kanye
Person
Pusha T
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#People#Dsp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

Jay-Z’s Drake Verse Has Twitter Going Wild After Kanye Beef

Drake’s hotly anticipated new album Certified Lover Boy is finally here, and it has a killer feature that’s shaking up rap Twitter. That’s right, just one week after Jay-Z appeared on Kanye West’s Donda, Jay paid a visit on Drake’s new album too. On CLB’s “Love All,” Jay-Z closes out...
CelebritiesPosted by
DesignerzCentral

Kim Kardashian ‘hurt’ with ex Kanye West airing dirty laundry

Kim Kardashian is allegedly not happy with her ex Kanye West airing their dirty laundry in his songs, a report says. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West remain amicable following their split. The exes co-parent their four children North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. However, she allegedly didn’t like him talking about their failed marriage in his songs.
CelebritiesComplex

Benny the Butcher Reveals Jay-Z’s Heard His Drake Collab, Says Hov Doesn’t Take Rivalries ‘Personal’

The Shooter for Griselda sat down with Adam22 and No Jumper where he gave an in-depth look at the many iconic figures who have guided his career. During a recent conversation with No Jumper, Benny The Butcher touches on his relationship with Drake, Jay-Z, Eminem, and Kanye West. Around the conversation’s 50 minute mark he explains that Jigga’s mentorship is something he holds dearly because Hov doesn’t have to take the time out of his day to give Benny advice.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Drake Name Drops Ayesha Curry on Certified Lover Boy

Watch: Drake Laughs Off Kanye West LEAKING Home Address. Ayesha Curry's name is racing through the Twitter-verse after Drake seemed to name-drop her on his new album. Once the rapper released his anticipated latest album, Certified Lover Boy, on Friday, Sept. 3, fans immediately swarmed social media with their thoughts—and you can bet they didn't miss this mention. On the track "Race My Mind," it sounds like Drake references Steph Curry's wife when he raps, "How I'm supposed to wife you if you ain't Ayesha enough." As expected, Ayesha began trending online as fans' amusing thoughts flooded in.
CelebritiesPosted by
105.1 The Block

Drake Wears Soulja Boy Glasses After Soulja Puts Kanye West on Blast

As fans wait for Drake to deliver his album Certified Lover Boy later this week, the Toronto rap superstar decided to poke a little fun at his rap nemesis Kanye West. On Tuesday (Aug. 31), Drizzy’s friend and rapper Carnage hopped on his Instagram Live and posted a video update on CLB. In doing so, he also added an IG filter of Soulja Boy’s famed 2007 sunglasses with his insignia on them. In the clip, Carnage is in the studio with Drake and when he points his smartphone camera at him he’s rocking Big Draco’s classic frames. “Just went over all the masters...This is big. CLB = Greatness,” Carnage captioned the video.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Drake & Jay-Z Breathe Fire Into "Love All" From "Certified Lover Boy"

For a minute there, fans were uncertain ifCertified Lover Boy would actually arrive. On the heels of Kanye West's "gotcha" Donda release dates, Hip Hop fans were frustrated when 12:00 a.m. turned the clock and CLB wasn't on streaming services. However, it was about 30 minutes prior that Drake revealed his tracklist on Instagram along with the news that the project was set for release later than fans believed.
Chicago, ILPosted by
NBC News

Kanye West sparks controversy after inviting DaBaby, Marilyn Manson on stage during 'Donda' listening party

Kanye West flabbergasted fans at yet another listening party Thursday night after inviting controversial musicians DaBaby and Marilyn Manson on stage with him. West's third listening party for his yet-to-be-released album "Donda" featured a replica of his childhood home in the middle of Chicago's Soldier Field. Kim Kardashian, who filed from divorce from West in February, also made an appearance.
CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

Drake Courts Controversy With R. Kelly Sample on ‘Certified Lover Boy’

Drake’s Certified Lover Boy arrived Friday with a track list that features songwriting credits for the sampling and interpolating of the Beatles’ “Michelle,” the Notorious B.I.G., Right Said Fred and, most controversially, R. Kelly. According to WhoSampled, Certified Lover Boy’s stripper ode “TSU” utilizes the same symphonic intro found in Kelly’s 1998 single “Half on a Baby.” Due to the sample, Kelly is also a credited songwriter on the track, alongside Drake, the track’s producers (Harley Arsenault, Noel Cadastre, OC Ron G) and Christopher Cross, Timbaland and Justin Timberlake; N’Sync’s version of Cross’ “Sailing” is also sampled on the track. (A...
Celebritieswedr.com

New Music Friday: Drake, Soulja Boy, Anderson .Paak and Bobby Shmurda

Friday was highlighted by the release of the most anticipated album of the year, Drake's Certified Lover Boy, which finally dropped after months of delay. The follow-up to Drake's five-times-platinum 2018 album, Scorpion, includes 21 tracks. The star-studded project features Jay-Z, Travis Scott, Rick Ross, Future, Young Thug, Lil Wayne, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Ty Dolla $ign, Kid Cudi, 21 Savage and many more.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Soulja Boy Cashes Out On "Westsize Zone 1"

There are few rappers that know how to rattle the internet like Soulja Boy. In the past week, he's been drumming up hype for his latest project by instigating a feud with Kanye West over "Remote Control." Soulja revealed on Twitter that Kanye had reached out to him for a verse that didn't end up making the final cut, despite 'Ye deeming Soulja's contributions as flames.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Kanye West gives fans a remarkable, bonkers experience at Soldier Field ‘Donda’ listening party with Marilyn Manson, DaBaby and Kim Kardashian

Ever find yourself in a place in life where you look around the room — as in, actually turn your head, survey the landscape, sigh loudly — and wonder how things ever got to this? How does one find oneself on a Thursday night in August, sitting in the rafters of Soldier Field, the Bears nowhere in sight, almost no one around you masked despite an ongoing pandemic, waiting hours for Kanye West ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy