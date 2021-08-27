Marilyn Manson Will Reportedly Be Featured On Kanye West's "DONDA"

As fans wait for Drake to deliver his album Certified Lover Boy later this week, the Toronto rap superstar decided to poke a little fun at his rap nemesis Kanye West. On Tuesday (Aug. 31), Drizzy’s friend and rapper Carnage hopped on his Instagram Live and posted a video update on CLB. In doing so, he also added an IG filter of Soulja Boy’s famed 2007 sunglasses with his insignia on them. In the clip, Carnage is in the studio with Drake and when he points his smartphone camera at him he’s rocking Big Draco’s classic frames. “Just went over all the masters...This is big. CLB = Greatness,” Carnage captioned the video.